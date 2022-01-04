DNR: Learn about high school clay target league in webinar

Department of Natural Resources

Submitted

Anyone interested in learning more about the high school clay target league is invited to a free webinar with Jason Kelvie from the USA High School Clay Target League. Kelvie will provide information about how to register your school program, divisions of competition, when the league starts shooting, and competing in high school clay target shoots and state championships.

The webinar is on Wednesday, Jan. 5 at noon, and is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration is required and more information is available on the DNR website (dnr.state.mn.us/fishwildlife/outreach).