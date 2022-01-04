Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

Crookston Times

January 5

RiverView Health Pfizer and Influenza Vaccination Clinic from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for people 12 and older. Call 281-9595 to schedule a vaccination.

Crookston School Board will have an organizational meeting at 5 p.m. at CHS in the choir/orchestra room.

Crookston Library Tax Workshop with H&R Block will be held at 6 p.m. at the library. The workshop is free of charge and open to all.

January 6

RiverView Health Moderna and Influenza Vaccination Clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for people 18 and older. Plus, a Pfizer and Influenza Vaccination Clinic for ages 5-11 will be held from 3-4:30 p.m. Call 281-9595 to schedule a vaccination.

January 8

Snowmobile Safety Training Field Day for students ages 12 and older will be held at the Crookston Sports Center and is being offered by the Driftbusters Snowmobile Club. Register online at dnr.state.mn.us or snowmobilecourse.com and the four-hour online class must be completed before the field day. Students must bring a legal guardian to the field day plus bring a helmet and warm clothes. A $5 fee will need to be paid online to the MN DNR after successfully completing the field day training. For more info, call Mike Boucher at 891-3419 or 280-3385.

January 10

ECFE Classes start January 10 and go through May 20, 2022. Call 281-5078 for more info and to register. WEEKLY classes at Washington Elementary School include: Mixed Age Magic (ages birth to kindergarten entrance and cost is $30) on Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.; Music in Me featuring Kindermusik (ages birth to kindergarten entrance and cost is $30) on Wednesdays from 10-11 a.m.; MONTHLY classes at Washington Elementary School include: Pop In and Play (ages birth to kindergarten entrance and cost is FREE) on Saturdays from 10:30-11:30 a.m. January 15, February 26, March 19 and April 23. Unplug and Play (ages birth to kindergarten entrance and cost is FREE) with times TBD on January 17, February 7 and 21, March 7 and April 4 at Washington and May 2 at Schuster Park and May 16 at Ray Ecklund Complex. Special Focus Classes the second Monday of each month March-May from 5:30-6:30 p.m. with March's class "Baby and Me" (ages birth to 11 months and cost is FREE); April's class "Just Toddling" (ages 12-24 months and cost is FREE) and May's class "Daddy and Me" (ages birth to 5 years and cost is FREE.) Special event "Book It and Cook It" is a FREE virtual event that will be available once a week for ages birth to kindergarten entrance and their parents. The class is prerecorded and a link will be provided by calling 281-5078. Celebrate the Young Child Collaboration invites you to "Imagine if you were 'The Very Hungry Caterpillar'" on March 1 from 6-7 p.m. at the Crookston Library. Enjoy Eric Carle's beloved story and engage in fun activities with your children. Celebrate the Young Child Collaboration invites you to "Imagine if you were 'Going On A Bear Hunt'" on May 10 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Castle Park. "Bears, Woods, Exploring, Oh My." ECFE "Build a Wood Project" class at Washington School for kids ages birth to five and their parents. Cost is $8 and registration required by Jan. 20 by calling 281-5078. ECFE is going to the movies at the Grand Theatre on Monday, February 28 (time TBD) for kids ages birth to five years old and their parents. ECFE is going swimming at Crookston Community Pool on Monday, February 28 (time TBD) for kids ages birth to five years old and their parents. March Musical Madness will be held Monday, March 21 from 6-7 p.m. for ages birth to five years old. Kindergarten Roundup will be held Thursday, April 7 from 6-7:30 p.m. with more info coming at a later time. ECFE, School Readiness and Washington Elementary staff and their families will have the End of the Year Picnic on Monday, May 16 (time TBD) at Washington with food and fun. Please register.

Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers. The Ways & Means Committee will meet immediately following the Council. The possibility of a closed meeting can occur.

January 12

Crookston Public Schools 2W day early dismissal.

January 15

ECFE Pop In and Play class from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Washington School for kids ages birth to five and their parents.

January 17

No School for Crookston Public Schools - Teacher Workshop Day

January 24

ECFE "Build a Wood Project" class at Washington School for kids ages birth to five and their parents. Cost is $8 and registration required by Jan. 20 by calling 281-5078.

January 25

Crookston Library virtual presentation by author Anders Morley's book "This Land of Snow" will be held at 6 p.m. in the River Room at the library. The event is free of charge and all are welcome.

February 11

Ice Buster Daze Indoor Ice Fishing Tournament will be held from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn as a fundraiser for the Eat United summer food program through United Way of Crookston. There will be a meal, raffles, prizes, games plus "Roasting Marshmallows with Marshall the Paw Patrol Fire Dog." Tickets are $20 and will be available through United Way board members.

Ice Buster Daze event: Comedian John DeBoer will perform at 8 p.m. at the Crookston Inn. Tickets are $20 and are available at the Inn or at the event.

February 12

Ice Buster Daze Ice Fishing Tournament will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Central Park on the Red Lake River with registration beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets are $25/hole which includes one sloppy joe supper. Tickets are limited to 350 and will be sold at Crookston Hardware Hank. The dinner and prizes will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.

Ice Buster Daze Masonic Lodge Breakfast will be held from 8-11 a.m. at the Masonic Lodge on Robert Street. Freewill offering with money going to local charities. Pancakes, waffles, sausage, coffee, juice and milk will be served.

March 1

Regular events:

Visit https://region8mn.org/public/genie/58/school/1/ to see the Crookston Pirates sports schedule!

Visit https://goldeneaglesports.com/calendar to see the UMN Crookston Golden Eagles sports schedule!

Crookston City Council meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston School Board meets every fourth Monday at 5 p.m. at Crookston High School in the choir/orchestra room.

Polk County Board of Commissioners meet the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of every months at 8 a.m./9:30 a.m./8 a.m. at the Polk County Government Center.

Crookston Visitors Bureau meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at the Crookston Inn.

Crookston Public Library Books and Brews book club meet every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill to discuss books and enjoy beverages. All are welcome.

Crookston Public Library STEM activity for kids will be held every second Wednesday in the afternoon on a 2W day.

Golden Link Senior Center lunches at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and evening dinners on Thursdays. Call 218-281-3072 to reserve your meal. Party room rentals are also being accepted and are free for members. Call for more details.

New Hope Food Shelf is open at the Care and Share building every Monday and Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Call 218-277-000 for more info or to donate.

The Cove Youth Center is open for junior high and high school students on various days throughout the week. For more information call 218-470-0149.

Downtown Crookston Development Partnership meets the second Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston Ox Cart Days planning committee meets the second Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Valley Technology Park.

RiverView Health Type 2 Diabetes Support Group monthly virtual meetings are every third Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes or their family members. For more info, call Laura Slaathaug at 218-281-9589.

Crookston Eagles Club - BAR HOURS: Monday-Wednesday 3:00-10:00, Thursday & Friday 3:00-CLOSE, Saturday 1:00-10:00. Mondays: 5:30-7:00 Burger Night. Thursdays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Fridays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Saturday: 3:00 BINGO.

The Crookston License Center is now offering the Class D written test for permits, new state residents, and MN re-instatements. The test is available by appointment with a fee of $10. If you want to schedule an appointment, please call 218-281-5423 or email licensecenter@co.polk.mn.us.