Vitalant: Steinbrink blood drive brings in 47 volunteers

Crookston Times

The Crookston community hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on December 22 at Trinity Lutheran Church which helped collect a total of 46 units of blood products for patients in need. Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Jenn Walz, who coordinated the drive, and the family of Cheryl Steinbrink, who hosted the annual blood drive in Cheryl’s honor.

A total of 47 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 42 individuals were able to successfully donate at the Vitalant blood drive on December 22. A total of four donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were three people who volunteered for the first time.

"Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases," said Vitalant. "Blood is only usable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Winter has challenges with the threat of weather/travel and planning, but the winter weather is no wonderland for hospital patients who depend on blood to keep them healthy and alive."

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points.

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health