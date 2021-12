Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston High School Pirate Happenings for the week of January 3, 2022:

Monday, January 3 - Happy New Year! School resumes today

Tuesday, January 4

• Boys Basketball vs. RLCC @ CHS – 4:30, 6:00, 7:30 p.m.

• Girls Basketball @ Roseau – 5:30, 7:00 p.m.

• Boys Hockey vs. TRF @ CSC – 5:30, 7:30 p.m.

• Girls Hockey vs. Jamestown @ Mayville – 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 5

• Knowledge Bowl @ TRF – 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, January 6

• 7/8 Girls Basketball @ EGF – 4:30, 5:30 p.m.

• Dance @ Wadena-Deer Creek – TBD

• Boys Hockey @ Park Rapids – 5:30, 7:30 p.m.

• Wrestling vs. Frazee, United North Central @ CHS – Weigh in at 4:30, Crookston vs. UNC at 5:30, UNC vs. Frazee at 6:30, Crookston vs. Frazee at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, January 7

• Boys Basketball vs. EGF @ CHS - 6:00, 6:00, 7:30 p.m.

• Wrestling @ Mahnomen – 4 p.m.

Saturday, January 8

• 7/8 Boys Basketball @ Ada-Borup Tournament - 8 a.m.

• Girls Basketball vs. Barnesville @ CHS – 12:00, 1:30 p.m.

• 7/8 Girls Basketball @ Sacred Heart Tournament – 8 a.m.

• Dance @ Alexandria – 2 p.m.

• Girls Hockey @ Roseau – 2 p.m. Varsity only

Note: All “C” team boys and girls basketball games are played at Highland unless otherwise noted

LOOKING AHEAD:

January 12 - 2W Day – Early Dismissal

January 17 - NO School – Teacher Workshop

January 21 - End of Quarter 2, Semester 1