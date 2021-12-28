Crookston Library to host tax workshop with H&R Block January 5

Crookston Public Library

The Crookston Public Library has scheduled an informational workshop on Wednesday, January 5 at 6 p.m. A representative from H&R Block of Crookston will share what to expect during tax season, including going over what is new and answering questions. The workshop will be offered free-of-charge and is open to all.

