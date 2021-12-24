UMC Teambackers will host two Golf Tournaments in June 2022

UMN Crookston

UMN Crookston

Save the date as the UMC Teambackers will host the Mark Olsonawski Endowed Scholarship Golf Tournament on June 9 at Two Rivers Golf Course in Hallock and the UMC Teambacker Golf Classic presented by Altru on Friday, June 17 at Minakwa Golf Course in Crookston. The events are 18 holes of four-man Texas Scramble Tournament in Hallock and a five-player scramble in Crookston at Minakwa Country Club.

Proceeds from the tournaments will benefit scholarships at the University of Minnesota Crookston.

The Mark Olsonawski Scholarship is awarded to a UMN Crookston student participating in ACHA hockey from the northwest Minnesota or northeast North Dakota region. To date, more than $24,000 has been awarded from the endowment. Mark Olsonawski is a 1999 graduate of UMN Crookston in plant industries management. He was named All-American in football in 1998 and held career records for rushing yards, career receptions, and touchdowns. Olsonawski was also a standout on the UMN Crookston Hockey team from 1995-1999. He currently works and lives in Moorhead, Minn.

To sign up for both or either tournament, contact Michelle Christopherson, Director of Outreach & Engagement for more information regarding either golf tournament mchristo@umn.edu or 218.281.8369.