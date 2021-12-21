Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

Crookston Times

December 22

Crookston Blood Drive in memory of Cheryl Steinbrink will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. To sign up, contact Jenn at 218-368-6920 or online at donors.vitalant.org with blood drive code: Crookston. Face masks will be required.

RiverView Health Pfizer Vaccination Clinic for people 12 and older and an Influenza Vaccination Clinic from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

December 23

Crookston Public Schools holiday break December 23-January 2 with class resuming Jan. 3.

RiverView Health Moderna Vaccination Clinic for people 18 and older and an Influenza Vaccination Clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Pfizer Vaccination Clinic for children ages 5-11 and an Influenza Vaccination Clinic from 3-4:30 p.m.

Hockey Alumni Scrimmages with Crookston High School, Cathedral and Mount St. Benedict will be held at the Crookston Sports Center. Odd years vs. even years will play from 4-5:15 p.m., Pirate Girls vs Girls Alumni from 5:30-6:45 p.m., and Pirate Boys vs Boys Alumni from 7-8:15 p.m. Cost is $10 with proceeds going to Pirate hockey and register at the door or by emailing steve.biermaierchiro@midconetwork.com.

Crookston Eagles Pre-Christmas Bash for ages 21 and older will be held at 9:30 p.m. at the Eagles with Johnny Holm Band. Cover charge is $10.

The Golden Link Senior Center will be closed December 23 and 24 in observance of Christmas. Foot care remains on Dec. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

December 24

Christmas Eve worship services will be held at many area churches. Check each location for more info or read the Valley Shopper's Church Page.

Altru Clinic in Crookston will be closed on Christmas Eve.

Tri-Valley's T.H.E. Bus will be closed Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1 in observance of the Christmas and New Years holidays.

Crookston Eagles will be closed Dec. 24 and 25 for Christmas.

Polk County Transfer Station will be closed on Christmas Eve.

Crookston City Hall will be closed on Christmas Eve. Garbage collection for Dec. 24 will be done Dec. 27.

December 27

Special Closed City Council Meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in the conference room to discuss the City Administrator annual performance evaluation.

December 31

Crookston Blue Line Club/Eagles Club New Year's Bash will begin with a social at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and band "Four Wheel Drive" playing at 9 p.m. There will be silent auctions, games, raffles and drawings with proceeds going to support youth hockey. Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple and can be purchased at the Eagles Club or BLC office at Crookston Sports Center. The meal includes prime rib or chicken parmesan, baked potato, corn, salad, roll and dessert.

Humane Society of Polk County inaugural New Year's Eve Paw Party will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Castle Park dog park with s'mores, treat bags and more. Entry is free and treat bags for dogs and kids are $5. You can also stop by their front desk now through Dec. 31 to guess how many M&Ms are in the container for a chance to win a free doggie bag.

Altru Clinic in Crookston will be closed for New Years Eve.

Polk County Transfer Station will be closed on New Years Eve.

Crookston City Hall will be closed on New Years Eve.

January 5

Crookston Library Tax Workshop with H&R Block will be held at 6 p.m. at the library. The workshop is free of charge and open to all.

January 8

Snowmobile Safety Training Field Day for students ages 12 and older will be held at the Crookston Sports Center and is being offered by the Driftbusters Snowmobile Club. Register online at dnr.state.mn.us or snowmobilecourse.com and the four-hour online class must be completed before the field day. Students must bring a legal guardian to the field day plus bring a helmet and warm clothes. A $5 fee will need to be paid online to the MN DNR after successfully completing the field day training. For more info, call Mike Boucher at 891-3419 or 280-3385.

February 11

Ice Buster Daze Indoor Ice Fishing Tournament will be held at the Crookston Inn as a fundraiser for the Eat United summer food program through United Way of Crookston. There will be a meal, raffles, prizes, games plus "Roasting Marshmallows with Marshall the Paw Patrol Fire Dog." Tickets will be $20. More information soon.

February 12

Ice Buster Daze Ice Fishing Tournament will be held at Central Park on the Red Lake River. Ticket information and more details will be available soon.

Regular events:

The Crookston License Center is now offering the Class D written test for permits, new state residents, and MN re-instatements. The test is available by appointment with a fee of $10. If you want to schedule an appointment, please call 218-281-5423 or email licensecenter@co.polk.mn.us.

Crookston City Council meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston School Board meets every fourth Monday at 5 p.m. at Crookston High School in the choir/orchestra room.

Polk County Board of Commissioners meet the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of every months at 8 a.m./9:30 a.m./8 a.m. at the Polk County Government Center.

Crookston Visitors Bureau meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at the Crookston Inn.

Crookston Public Library Books and Brews book club meet every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill to discuss books and enjoy beverages. All are welcome.

Golden Link Senior Center lunches at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and evening dinners on Thursdays. Call 218-281-3072 to reserve your meal. Party room rentals are also being accepted and are free for members. Call for more details.

New Hope Food Shelf is open at the Care and Share building every Monday and Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Call 218-277-000 for more info or to donate.

The Cove Youth Center is open for junior high and high school students on various days throughout the week. For more information call 218-470-0149.

Downtown Crookston Development Partnership meets the second Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston Ox Cart Days planning committee meets the second Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Valley Technology Park.

Crookston ECFE Unplug and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held every first and third Monday through December from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston ECFE Pop In and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held the fourth Saturday of October and November from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

RiverView Health Type 2 Diabetes Support Group monthly virtual meetings are every third Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes or their family members. For more info, call Laura Slaathaug at 218-281-9589.

Crookston Eagles Club - BAR HOURS: Monday-Wednesday 3:00-10:00, Thursday & Friday 3:00-CLOSE, Saturday 1:00-10:00. Mondays: 5:30-7:00 Burger Night. Thursdays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Fridays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Saturday: 3:00 BINGO.