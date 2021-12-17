'Shop With A Hero' - a meaningful holiday event

First responders and local children from Polk County recently gathered together at Walmart in Crookston for the annual "Shop with a Hero" event. Volunteers from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Crookston Fire Department and Crookston Police Department visited with kids and took them shopping for toys or gifts for their families - all with gift cards donated by Walmart.

PCSO says the shopping trip allows the community to see local heroes in action.

"This tradition is one we look forward to each year because it helps to build trust between young people and our public safety personnel," said Polk County Sheriff Jim Tadman.