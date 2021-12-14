Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

Crookston Times

December 16

RiverView Health Vaccination Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for the Moderna COVID vaccine and influenza vaccine for adults and, later, from 3-4:30 p.m. for ages 5-11 for the Pfizer COVID vaccine and influenza vaccine. A COVID vaccination and an influenza vaccination can be done at the same appointment. Walk-ins will not be accepted. To make an appointment, call 218-281-9595.

December 17

Toys for Tots gift wrapping will be held at 1 p.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center. All Golden Link members are welcome to volunteer and hot cider and cookies will be offered while you wrap. Call 281-3072 with questions.

In Progress Studio 110 will have a Movie Night from 8-10 p.m. at Studio 110.

December 18

Santa Claus at the Eagles will be held from 9-11 a.m. with Santa outside the building at 105 South Broadway with treats for kids.

The Grand Theatre Free Holiday Movie will begin at 10 a.m. at the Grand. Santa will be there along with their prize drawings giveaway.

December 19

In Progress Studio 110 they'll have Holiday Portraits from 1-4 p.m. at Studio 110. Santa Claus will also be there plus there will be cookies, candy canes, hot cocoa and cider.

Just for Kix Winter Show will be held at 1 p.m. at Crookston High School.

"Follow the Star" Community Drive-By Live Nativity Experience will be held from 5-6 p.m. with multiple stops along the way. The journey should take approximately 15-20 minutes and participants are asked to begin no later than 5:40 p.m. The experience begins at Trinity Lutheran Church and extends to First Presbyterian Church followed by a stop at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the final scene at Cathedral Church. Refreshments and Christmas caroling will be held after the experience at the Harvest Church parking lot.

December 20

Crookston Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

December 21

Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) will meet at 7 a.m. at Valley Technology Park.

Crookston Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

December 22

Crookston Blood Drive in memory of Cheryl Steinbrink will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. To sign up, contact Jenn at 218-368-6920 or online at donors.vitalant.org with blood drive code: Crookston. Face masks will be required.

December 23

Crookston Public Schools holiday break December 23-January 2 with class resuming Jan. 3.

Hockey Alumni Scrimmages with Crookston High School, Cathedral and Mount St. Benedict will be held at the Crookston Sports Center. Odd years vs. even years will play from 4-5:15 p.m., Pirate Girls vs Girls Alumni from 5:30-6:45 p.m., and Pirate Boys vs Boys Alumni from 7-8:15 p.m. Cost is $10 with proceeds going to Pirate hockey and register at the door or by emailing steve.biermaierchiro@midconetwork.com.

Crookston Eagles Pre-Christmas Bash for ages 21 and older will be held at 9:30 p.m. at the Eagles with Johnny Holm Band. Cover charge is $10.

December 24

Christmas Eve worship services will be held at many area churches. Check each location for more info or tune in to the Valley Shopper's Church Page.

December 31

Crookston Blue Line Club/Eagles Club New Year's Bash will begin with a social at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and band "Four Wheel Drive" playing at 9 p.m. There will be silent auctions, games, raffles and drawings with proceeds going to support youth hockey. Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple and can be purchased at the Eagles Club or BLC office at Crookston Sports Center. The meal includes prime rib or chicken parmesan, baked potato, corn, salad, roll and dessert.

Humane Society of Polk County inaugural New Year's Eve Paw Party will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Castle Park dog park with s'mores, treat bags and more. Entry is free and treat bags for dogs and kids are $5. You can also stop by their front desk now through Dec. 31 to guess how many M&Ms are in the container for a chance to win a free doggie bag.

January 8

Snowmobile Safety Training Field Day for students ages 12 and older will be held at the Crookston Sports Center and is being offered by the Driftbusters Snowmobile Club. Register online at dnr.state.mn.us or snowmobilecourse.com and the four-hour online class must be completed before the field day. Students must bring a legal guardian to the field day plus bring a helmet and warm clothes. A $5 fee will need to be paid online to the MN DNR after successfully completing the field day training. For more info, call Mike Boucher at 891-3419 or 280-3385.

February 11

Ice Buster Daze Indoor Ice Fishing Tournament will be held at the Crookston Inn as a fundraiser for the Eat United summer food program through United Way of Crookston. There will be a meal, raffles, prizes, games plus "Roasting Marshmallows with Marshall the Paw Patrol Fire Dog." More information will be available soon.

February 12

Ice Buster Daze Ice Fishing Tournament will be held at Central Park on the Red Lake River. Ticket information and more details will be available soon.

Special events:

Boy Scout Troop 41 Holiday Fruit Basket Sale is open through December 20 with a small basket for $20, medium for $30 and large for $40. To order, call Chrysti at 218-289-1696. Baskets can be delivered in city limits or picked up Dec. 20 from 6-7:30 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church.

In Progress Studio 110: Tuesdays and Wednesdays through December 15 they'll have open studio time from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays through December 15 they'll have Intro to Adobe Photoshop from 7-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays through December 16 they'll have Video Making Basics from 7-7:45 p.m. Saturdays through December 11 they'll have Digital Kids from 1-3 p.m.

Regular events:

The Crookston License Center is now offering the Class D written test for permits, new state residents, and MN re-instatements. The test is available by appointment with a fee of $10. If you want to schedule an appointment, please call 218-281-5423 or email licensecenter@co.polk.mn.us.

Crookston City Council meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston School Board meets every fourth Monday at 5 p.m. at Crookston High School in the choir/orchestra room.

Polk County Board of Commissioners meet the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of every months at 8 a.m./9:30 a.m./8 a.m. at the Polk County Government Center.

Crookston Visitors Bureau meets the second Thursday of the month at 7 a.m. at the Crookston Inn.

Crookston Public Library Books and Brews book club meet every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill to discuss books and enjoy beverages. All are welcome.

Golden Link Senior Center lunches at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and evening dinners on Thursdays. Call 218-281-3072 to reserve your meal. Party room rentals are also being accepted and are free for members. Call for more details.

New Hope Food Shelf is open at the Care and Share building every Monday and Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Call 218-277-000 for more info or to donate.

The Cove Youth Center is open for junior high and high school students on various days throughout the week. For more information call 218-470-0149.

Downtown Crookston Development Partnership meets the second Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston Ox Cart Days planning committee meets the second Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Valley Technology Park.

Crookston ECFE Unplug and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held every first and third Monday through December from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston ECFE Pop In and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held the fourth Saturday of October and November from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

RiverView Health Type 2 Diabetes Support Group monthly virtual meetings are every third Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes or their family members. For more info, call Laura Slaathaug at 218-281-9589.

Crookston Eagles Club - BAR HOURS: Monday-Wednesday 3:00-10:00, Thursday & Friday 3:00-CLOSE, Saturday 1:00-10:00. Mondays: 5:30-7:00 Burger Night. Thursdays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Fridays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Saturday: 3:00 BINGO.