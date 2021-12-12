'Follow the Star' community drive-by live nativity experience December 19

Times Report

Crookston Times

"Follow the Star" community drive-by live nativity experience will be held Sunday, December 19 from 5-6 p.m. at multiple church locations in Crookston. The journey should take approximately 15-20 minutes and participants are asked to begin no later than 5:40 p.m.

The experience begins at Trinity Lutheran Church and extends to First Presbyterian Church followed by a stop at St. Paul's Lutheran Church with the final scene at Cathedral Church. Refreshments and Christmas caroling will be held after the experience at the Harvest Church parking lot.

An interactive map with scriptures and questions will be available at www.crookstontimes.com, on the church websites and church Facebook pages. You can also enjoy Christmas music along your journey on KROX radio.

A drop box for donations of diapers (sizes 5 and 6) and non-perishable food items will be available at Trinity Lutheran Church for the Care & Share.