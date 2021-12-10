ECFE hosted Grandparents Night November 29

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Early Childhood Family Education and Tri-Valley Head Start recently hosted Grandparents Night on November 29 in the Washington Elementary School Gym. Grandparents and special adult friends were invited to join children ages birth to five-years-old (Pre-K) for an evening of fun and activities.

"29 children attended with their grandparents and enjoyed active play in the gym, art and playdough in the ECFE classroom, and at the end gathered for the story, “The Gingerbread Baby” by Jan Brett," said ECFE Parent Educator Gina Gunderson. "Families were encouraged to bring a canned good that will donated to the Care and Share in Crookston and went home with a game they can play together."