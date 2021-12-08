Humane Society of Polk County to host NYE 'Paw Party'

Times Report

The Humane Society of Polk County will be hosting their inaugural New Year's Eve "Paw Party" on December 31 from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Castle Park dog park. There will be a campfire with s'mores donated by Hugo's Family Marketplace and $5 goodie bags both for dogs and kids.

Entry to the Paw Party is free. The Humane Society also has a contest running until Dec. 31 for people to guess how many M&Ms are in the container at their front desk for a chance to win a free doggie bag at the event. Stop by the Humane Society at 720 East Robert Street to put in your guess.

For more information on animals available for adoption, stop by their building, call 218-281-7225 or visit their Facebook page.