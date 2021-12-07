Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

Crookston Times

December 8

UMN Crookston Horticulture Program Poinsettia Sale will be held in the Northern Lights Lounge Dec. 8 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Community Blue Christmas Worship will be held at 7 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church as a service of comfort and hope. All are welcome and the event is presented by First Presbyterian Church, Wesley United, Trinity Lutheran Church and Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home. A livestream will be available at www.stenshoelhouske.com

December 9

RiverView Health Vaccination Clinics will be held for adults from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for children ages 5-11 for the Pfizer COVID vaccine and influenza vaccine from 3-4:30 p.m. You must make an appointment by calling 218-281-9595.

Highland Elementary 5th and 6th Grade Band, Choir and Orchestra Concert will be held at both 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the large group room.

UMN Crookston Kiehle Auditorium Socha Mural "Community Listening Circle" session will be held at 7 p.m. in Bede Ballroom. Participants must RSVP with Chris Winjum at 218-281-8343. Zoom is also available.

December 10

Golden Link Senior Center Toys for Tots gift wrapping will be held at 1 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 17. All members are welcome to volunteer and hot cider and Christmas cookies will be offered. Call 218-281-3072 with questions.

UMN Crookston Choir and Chamber Orchestra Holiday Concert will be held at 3 p.m. in Bede Ballroom. Refreshments will be served.

UMN Crookston Basketball - first 300 fans get Golden Eagle white t-shirts plus Just for Kix dance studio will perform at both halftimes.

UMN Crookston Choir and Chamber Orchestra Holiday Concert will be held a 7 p.m. at Hafslo Church on the Polk County Museum grounds. Refreshments will be served.

December 12

UMN Crookston Choir and Chamber Orchestra Christmas Concert will be held a 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church. The Handbells of Praise will also be performing.

December 13

Crookston ECFE "Daddy and Me" class for dads and their children ages birth through age 5 will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington Elementary School. Registration is not required. For more info, call 218-281-5078.

December 17

In Progress Studio 110 will have a Movie Night from 8-10 p.m. at Studio 110.

December 18

The Grand Theatre Free Holiday Movie will begin at 10 a.m. at the Grand. Santa will be there along with their prize drawings giveaway.

December 19

In Progress Studio 110 they'll have Holiday Portraits from 1-4 p.m. at Studio 110.

December 22

Crookston Blood Drive in memory of Cheryl Steinbrink will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. To sign up, contact Jenn at 218-368-6920 or online at donors.vitalant.org with blood drive code: Crookston. Face masks will be required.

December 23

Crookston Public Schools holiday break December 23-January 2 with class resuming Jan. 3.

December 24

Christmas Eve worship services will be held at many area churches. Check each location for more info or tune in to the Valley Shopper's Church Page.

December 31

Crookston Blue Line Club/Eagles Club New Year's Bash will begin with a social at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and band "Four Wheel Drive" playing at 9 p.m. There will be silent auctions, games, raffles and drawings with proceeds going to support youth hockey. Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple and can be purchased at the Eagles Club or BLC office at Crookston Sports Center. The meal includes prime rib or chicken parmesan, baked potato, corn, salad, roll and dessert.

Humane Society of Polk County inaugural New Year's Eve Paw Party will be held from 6-8:30 p.m. at the Castle Park dog park with s'mores, treat bags and more. Entry is free and treat bags for dogs and kids are $5. You can also stop by their front desk now through Dec. 31 to guess how many M&Ms are in the container for a chance to win a free doggie bag.

Regular events:

The Crookston Christmas Food Basket Committee will be offering Hugo's gift cards to individuals and families in need this holiday season. Now through December 10 call 218-521-058 to sign up. If you would like to make a donation to this program, mail your gift to Trinity Lutheran Church - P.O. Box 598 Crookston, MN 56716 attn: "Community Christmas Food Baskets."

RiverView Health Auxiliary Angel Tree service project will go through December 10 for Care Center residents. Everyone is invited to stop by and pick an angel from the tree. For questions, contact Carrie Bergquist at cbergquist@riverviewhealth.org.

In Progress Studio 110: Tuesdays and Wednesdays through December 15 they'll have open studio time from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays through December 15 they'll have Intro to Adobe Photoshop from 7-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays through December 16 they'll have Video Making Basics from 7-7:45 p.m. Saturdays through December 11 they'll have Digital Kids from 1-3 p.m.

The Crookston License Center is now offering the Class D written test for permits, new state residents, and MN re-instatements. The test is available by appointment with a fee of $10. If you want to schedule an appointment, please call 218-281-5423 or email licensecenter@co.polk.mn.us.

Crookston City Council meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston School Board meets every fourth Monday at 5 p.m. at Crookston High School in the choir/orchestra room.

Polk County Board of Commissioners meet the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of every months at 8 a.m./9:30 a.m./8 a.m. at the Polk County Government Center.

Crookston Public Library Books and Brews book club meet every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill to discuss books and enjoy beverages. All are welcome.

Golden Link Senior Center lunches at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and evening dinners on Thursdays. Call 218-281-3072 to reserve your meal. Party room rentals are also being accepted and are free for members. Call for more details.

New Hope Food Shelf is open at the Care and Share building every Monday and Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Call 218-277-000 for more info or to donate.

Crookston ECFE Unplug and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held every first and third Monday through December from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston ECFE Pop In and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held the fourth Saturday of October and November from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

RiverView Health Type 2 Diabetes Support Group monthly virtual meetings are every third Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes or their family members. For more info, call Laura Slaathaug at 218-281-9589.

Crookston Eagles Club - BAR HOURS: Monday-Wednesday 3:00-10:00, Thursday & Friday 3:00-CLOSE, Saturday 1:00-10:00. Mondays: 5:30-7:00 Burger Night. Thursdays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Fridays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Saturday: 3:00 BINGO.