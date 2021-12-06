Blue Line Club, Eagles to host New Years Bash fundraiser for youth hockey

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Blue Line Club and Crookston Eagles Club are teaming up to host a "Happy New Year 2022 Bash" on Friday, December 31 at the Eagles. The event's proceeds will go toward supporting Crookston youth hockey.

The social begins at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and live band "Four Wheel Drive" will play at 9 p.m. There will also be a silent auction, raffles, games and drawings.

Dinner tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple which includes prime rib or chicken parmesan, baked potato, corn, salad, roll and dessert. Dinner/dance tickets are limited.

Tickets can be purchased in advanced from the Eagles Club or Blue Line Club office, and limited dinner tickets will be sold at the door.

Questions? Contact Kristy Swanson at 218-470-0423.