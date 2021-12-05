Community Blue Christmas service to be held Dec. 8 at Wesley United

Times Report

Crookston Times

"Community Blue Christmas" worship will be held at 7 p.m. on December 8 at Wesley United Methodist Church in Crookston. The worship is sponsored by First Presbyterian Church, Wesley United Methodist Church and Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Service.

A livestream will be available at www.stenshoelhouske.com and was provided by the funeral home. Pastor Michael Ozaki, Pastor Michelle Miller, Jim Bredman (Stenshoel's) and musicians from Wesley United and First Presbyterian will be presenting.

The worship service is a meant to be a service of comfort and hope. All are welcome.