Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

Crookston Times

December 2

RiverView Health Vaccination Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. for people ages 18 and older, and from 3-4:30 p.m. for children ages 5-11. COVID and influenza vaccinations can be done during the same appointment. Walk-ins not accepted. Call 281-9595 to schedule an appointment.

December 3

Kitchen at the Kwa Fish Fry will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Minakwa Golf Course. They'll have walleye, cod and shrimp, plus chicken strip baskets.

UMN Crookston Agriculture & Natural Resources Activities Day (ANRAD) will be held Dec. 3 with over 15 contests for students to participate in plus scholarships, plaques and certificates are awarded to school teams and individuals for each contest. Visit www.umcrookston.edu/agnatrday to register.

December 4

Forks Karting Association Winter Shootout Go Cart Racing will have races start at 12 p.m. noon at the Red River Valley Shows Building on Dec. 4 and 5. Three shows on Saturday and two shows on Sunday. Spectator admission is $10.

December 5

Crookston High School Music Department's 21st Annual Classic Noel will be begin with a dinner at 6 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m. Tickets for the concert only will be available at the door and are $4 for adults and $3 for students.

December 6

Benedictine Auxiliary Angel Tree pick up will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summit entrance. Gifts for residents/tenants should be dropped off at the east wing/skilled living entrance no later than December 20. For questions email Ashley Melsa at ashley.melsa@benedictineliving.org

United Way of Crookston Online Auction will be held Dec. 6-10 at unitedway21.givesmart.com with over 75 items available for bids from local businesses and artisans.

December 8

Crookston Public Schools 2W Day with early dismissal.

December 13

Crookston ECFE "Daddy and Me" class for dads and their children ages birth through age 5 will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington Elementary School. Registration is not required. For more info, call 218-281-5078.

December 17

In Progress Studio 110 will have a Movie Night from 8-10 p.m. at Studio 110.

December 18

The Grand Theatre Free Holiday Movie will begin at 10 a.m. at the Grand. Santa will be there along with their prize drawings giveaway.

December 19

In Progress Studio 110 they'll have Holiday Portraits from 1-4 p.m. at Studio 110.

December 23

Crookston Public Schools holiday break December 23-January 2 with class resuming Jan. 3.

December 24

Christmas Eve worship services will be held at many area churches. Check each location for more info or tune in to the Valley Shopper's Church Page.

December 31

Crookston Blue Line Club/Eagles Club New Year's Bash will begin with a social at 5 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and band "Four Wheel Drive" playing at 9 p.m. There will be silent auctions, games, raffles and drawings with proceeds going to support youth hockey. Tickets are $30 each or $50 per couple and can be purchased at the Eagles Club or BLC office at Crookston Sports Center. The meal includes prime rib or chicken parmesan, baked potato, corn, salad, roll and dessert.

Regular events:

In Progress Studio 110: Tuesdays and Wednesdays through December 15 they'll have open studio time from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays through December 15 they'll have Intro to Adobe Photoshop from 7-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays through December 16 they'll have Video Making Basics from 7-7:45 p.m. Saturdays through December 11 they'll have Digital Kids from 1-3 p.m.

The Crookston License Center is now offering the Class D written test for permits, new state residents, and MN re-instatements. The test is available by appointment with a fee of $10. If you want to schedule an appointment, please call 218-281-5423 or email licensecenter@co.polk.mn.us.

Crookston City Council meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston School Board meets every fourth Monday at 5 p.m. at Crookston High School in the choir/orchestra room.

Polk County Board of Commissioners meet the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of every months at 8 a.m./9:30 a.m./8 a.m. at the Polk County Government Center.

Crookston Public Library Books and Brews book club meet every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill to discuss books and enjoy beverages. All are welcome.

Golden Link Senior Center lunches at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and evening dinners on Thursdays. Call 218-281-3072 to reserve your meal. Party room rentals are also being accepted and are free for members. Call for more details.

New Hope Food Shelf is open at the Care and Share building every Monday and Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Call 218-277-000 for more info or to donate.

Crookston ECFE Unplug and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held every first and third Monday through December from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston ECFE Pop In and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held the fourth Saturday of October and November from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

RiverView Health Type 2 Diabetes Support Group monthly virtual meetings are every third Wednesday from 5-6 p.m. The meetings are free and open to anyone with Type 2 Diabetes or their family members. For more info, call Laura Slaathaug at 218-281-9589.

Crookston Eagles Club - BAR HOURS: Monday-Wednesday 3:00-10:00, Thursday & Friday 3:00-CLOSE, Saturday 1:00-10:00. Mondays: 5:30-7:00 Burger Night. Thursdays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Fridays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Saturday: 3:00 BINGO.