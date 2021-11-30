FKA go-kart racing December 4 and 5 at Winter Shows Building in Crookston

The Forks Karting Association (FKA) Winter Shootout go-kart races will be held December 4 and 5 at the Red River Valley Shows Building in Crookston with multiple classes including youth and adults competing. Racing starts at noon (12 p.m.) both Saturday and Sunday, and there will be three shows Saturday and two shows Sunday.

Spectators are allowed to watch and admission is $10.

Other FKA Winter Shootout events will be held March 12 and 13, 2022 and April 2 and 3, 2022 at the RRV Shows Building with cash prizes awarded after the three tournaments.

FKA member Bobby Baird told the Times the association was thankful for receiving a grant from the Crookston Visitors Bureau for marketing, to have received a good hotel room rate from the Crookston Inn and for all the support of their sponsors.

"We have some great volunteers and sponsors, and the volunteers who are making the track are the heart of this show," Baird explained. "We have families coming from Fargo, some from Cavalier, some times from Alexandria, and mostly from the Grand Forks area, and FKA is membership owned."

"My granddaughters race - MaKenna (12) has been racing for eight years, Kamber (8) has been racing for four years and this is Ava's first year racing," he added. "A lot of people stepped up make it go and the Winter Shows board wants to make this thing bigger and better, and get some more events in there."

Baird mentioned the FKA regular season typically goes from mid May through September minus holidays and 70% of racers are youth with the minimum age of five. There are 11 classes of racers including Novice Rookie Gas, Rookie Gas, Junior I Light, Junior I Yamaha, Junior I Outlaw, Junior II Light, Junior II Yamaha, Junior II Outlaw, Senior Medium, Yamaha and Masters. Racers race during the regular season every Wednesday at the Grand Forks County Fairgrounds east of River Cities Speedway with the State Championships in September.

The FKA Winter Shootout events are presented by christiancarsonline.com and are also sponsored by Adams Heating & Cooling, Brandner Printing, Nordic Towing, Little Keepers Drop-In Play Center, Thermo King, Auto Value, Grand Forks Welding & Machine, Bertils Gravel & Excavation, LLC., Brault Construction LLC and Total Lawn Care.

For more information, visit forkskartingassociation.com or check out the Forks Karting Association page on Facebook.