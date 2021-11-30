Crookston Chamber Lighting Contest is back

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Area Chamber Lighting Contest is back and those interested in participating could win $100 in Chamber Bucks. How do you enter? Stop by the Chamber office at 103 South Broadway, call 218-281-4320 or email mlanda@visitcrookston.com and provide your address.

The deadline to register is December 8.

Participants can decorate their business or home for the holidays and there will be drive-by voting on Sunday, December 12 and Sunday, December 19 between the hours of 5-7 p.m. "Holiday helpers" will be voting for the Most Creative.

Watch the Crookston Area Chamber Facebook page on Monday, December 21 to find out which two locations won. The two winners will each be awarded $100 Chamber Bucks.