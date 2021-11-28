Crookston High School's 21st Annual Classic Noel dinner and concert Dec. 5

Times Report

Crookston High School's Music Department will present its 21st Annual Classic Noel dinner and concert on Sunday, December 5. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. followed by the concert at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the evening are $22 and the meal will be catered by the Irishman's Shanty which includes ham, baked potato, dinner roll, tossed salad, coffee and apple cider, plus chocolate mint ice cream.

Reserve your tickets at Montague's Flower Shop, Crookston Floral, Crookston High School Office and with CHS Choir and Orchestra music students.