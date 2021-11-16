UMN Crookston SAAC, Teambackers, United Way collaborate for hockey event November 20

Times Report

The United Way of Crookston is partnering with the University of Minnesota Crookston for a "Chuck-A-Puck" event at the November 20 Golden Eagles hockey game vs University of Minnesota Twin Cities.

Marley Melbye, United Way of Crookston Vice President, says there will be a Chuck-A-Puck and 50/50 drawing at the end of the second period of the UMN Crookston hockey game November 20 with all proceeds donated to United Way of Crookston.

“Come out and support the men’s hockey team and bring a canned good for free admission,” says Melbye.

She adds this fundraiser will help fund more than 20 programs focused on education, health, nutrition and basic needs for members of the Crookston community.

“Now, more than ever, we Live United,” she continued.

The puck drops at 2 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center located at 801 Fisher Avenue.