Crookston Public Library's "Reading by the Red" Book Club meets November 23

The Crookston Public Library is inviting readers to join its Reading by the Red book club, which invites adults of all ages to meet in the library's beautiful River Room to discuss a variety of widely-read books.

The November title will be "If You Lived Here You'd Be Home By Now" by Christopher Ingraham and the discussion will be held Tuesday, November 23 at 6:30 p.m. Cookies and refreshments will be provided.

The Crookston Public Library is a location of Lake Agassiz Regional Library, which is a consolidated LINK Site system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org, and the library’s app, LARL Mobile, is available in the iTunes and Google Play stores for free download.