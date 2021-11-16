Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

November 18

RiverView Health vaccination clinics from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 3-4:30 p.m. for children ages 5-11. You must have an appointment; call 281-9595.

November 19

CHS Junior High One Act Play "Paper or Plastic" will have performances at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 19 and Saturday, Nov. 20 in the CHS Auditorium. Admission is by freewill offering.

The Crookston Eagles Auxiliary is having their annual Homemade Pie Sale with orders accepted through Friday, November 19. Apple, pumpkin or pecan pies are $12 each and can be ordered by calling Wanda at 218-280-2796. Pick-up times will be November 21 at 4 p.m., November 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles.

In Progress Studio 110 Movie Night will be held from 8-10 p.m. at Studio 110.

November 20

UMN Crookston Hockey vs U of MN Twin Cities plus Chuck-A-Puck and 50/50 raffle with proceeds going to United Way of Crookston. Game starts at 2 p.m. at the Crookston Sports Center.

November 21

In Progress Studio 110 Holiday Portraits will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Studio 110.

November 22

Crookston Wrestling Club will hold a free two-day Introduction to Wrestling Clinic on November 22 and 23 at the CHS wrestling room. Session 1 for Pre-K-2nd grade will be held from 6-7 p.m. and Session 2 for grades 3-6 will be from 7-8 p.m.

CHS Jr High Band/Choir/Orchestra Concert

November 23

Crookston Park and Rec youth wrestling registration starts November 23 and sign-ups can be done by visiting http://ckn.mn/register. The cost is $100 and each participant will receive a free pair of shorts with registration. Scholarships are also available at the Crookston Park and Rec Office. Wrestling practices start November 29 and run through February 28, 2022. Practices are Monday and Wednesday nights in the Crookston High School wrestling room with Pre-K -2nd grade from 6-7 p.m. and grades 3-6 from 7-8 p.m.

Crookston Library "Reading by the Red Book Club" will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for adults. Refreshments will be provided and no registration required.

November 25

Crookston’s Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner will be Thursday, November 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cathedral Church which is located at 702 Summit Avenue. It will be a drive-thru with take-out meals only. Call 218-281-5727 to reserve your meal.

City Garbage Collection for Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26 will be collected Monday, Nov. 29. Monday's garbage collection will remain the same.

City Hall will be closed on Thursday and Friday, November 25 & 26 in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

November 27

Crookston Area Chamber and Downtown Crookston Development Partnership Small Business Saturday with a twist including shopping from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and a Sip 'N Shop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participating businesses include, but are not limited to, Sweetlight Gallery, Wonderful Life Foods, Alicia Berhow Photography, Synergy Nutrition, Fleet Supply, Shear Sisters, Bridge Street Candles, DeVoge Designs, Irishman's Shanty, Real Good Bath & Body, Erickson Embroidery, Willow & Ivy, Crookston Floral, Widman's Candy, Northern Planes Smoking Co., Made You Look by Terri LLC, EL Creations, b.loved, Korrie Blake Boutique, Sistas Corner, Designs by Allison Gotto, The Dudes Custom Seat Covers, and Avon by Pam Olson.

November 29

Grandparents Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington School or ages birth to five years old and their grandparents or special adult friends. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

November 30

Shoe Drive final day with proceeds going to the Care and Share. Donation sites in Crookston include Benedictine Living Community (Summit), First Presbyterian Church, Cathedral Church, Wesley United Methodist Church, Trinity Lutheran Church, Hugo's, Hardware Hank and RiverView Health. Contact Faye Overgaard with questions at 289-1400.

December 4

Forks Karting Association Winter Shootout Go Cart Racing will have races start at 12 p.m. noon at the Red River Valley Shows Building on Dec. 4 and 5. Three shows on Saturday and two shows on Sunday. Spectator admission is $10.

December 6

Benedictine Auxiliary Angel Tree pick up will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summit entrance. Gifts for residents/tenants should be dropped off at the east wing/skilled living entrance no later than December 20.

United Way of Crookston Online Auction will be held Dec. 6-10 at www.givesmart.com with over 75 items available for bids from local businesses and artisans. Watch for more info coming soon.

December 17

In Progress Studio 110 will have a Movie Night from 8-10 p.m. at Studio 110.

December 18

The Grand Theatre Free Holiday Movie will begin at 10 a.m. at the Grand. Santa will be there along with their prize drawings giveaway.

December 19

In Progress Studio 110 they'll have Holiday Portraits from 1-4 p.m. at Studio 110.

Regular events:

In Progress Studio 110: Tuesdays and Wednesdays through December 15 they'll have open studio time from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays through December 15 they'll have Intro to Adobe Photoshop from 7-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays through December 16 they'll have Video Making Basics from 7-7:45 p.m. Saturdays through December 11 they'll have Digital Kids from 1-3 p.m.

The Crookston License Center is now offering the Class D written test for permits, new state residents, and MN re-instatements. The test is available by appointment with a fee of $10. If you want to schedule an appointment, please call 218-281-5423 or email licensecenter@co.polk.mn.us.

Crookston City Council meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston School Board meets every fourth Monday at 5 p.m. at Crookston High School in the choir/orchestra room.

Polk County Board of Commissioners meet the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of every months at 8 a.m./9:30 a.m./8 a.m. at the Polk County Government Center.

Crookston Public Library Books and Brews book club meet every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill to discuss books and enjoy beverages. All are welcome.

Golden Link Senior Center lunches at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and evening dinners on Thursdays.

The Cove Youth Center for high school students is open Monday-Friday from 4:00-6:30 p.m. with occasional schedule changes. Call ahead to check availability at 218-470-0149.

New Hope Food Shelf is open at the Care and Share building every Monday and Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Call 218-277-000 for more info or to donate.

Crookston ECFE Unplug and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held every first and third Monday through December from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston ECFE Pop In and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held the fourth Saturday of October and November from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston Eagles Club - BAR HOURS: Monday-Wednesday 3:00-10:00, Thursday & Friday 3:00-CLOSE, Saturday 1:00-10:00. Mondays: 5:30-7:00 Burger Night. Thursdays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Fridays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Saturday: 3:00 BINGO.