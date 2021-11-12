CHS Jr. High One Act Play 'Paper or Plastic' performances Nov. 19 and 20

Times Report

Crookston Times

This year, Crookston High School will be having a new arts activity: a Junior High One Act Play. The play joins the drama department in promoting theater to students, this time focusing primarily on students in junior high grades.

The 2021 production, "Paper or Plastic: The Ice Storm" by Werner Trieschmann, which has performances scheduled for Friday, November 19 and Saturday, November 20 at 7 p.m., follows hero, Sarah, who takes over as assistant manager of a grocery store just in time for everybody to be stranded during a storm. As she attempts to keep order, reign in employees, and prevent customers from fighting over bread and milk, Sarah beings to realize she is in over her head.

Admission for the November 19 and 20 performances is a free will offering.