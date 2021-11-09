Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

November 10

Crookston Public Schools 2W early-out day is November 10.

Highland Elementary and Washington Elementary schools are doing a Read-A-Thon through November 12 with themed days and a fundraiser. Funds raised will help students with field trips, school supplies and enrichment materials. To donate to Highland, visit www.read-a-thon.com/school/_44438 or mail donations to Highland PTO at 801 Central Ave N - Crookston, MN 56716. To donate to Washington, visit www.read-a-thon.com/school/_44525 or mail donations to Washington PTO at 724 University Ave – Crookston, MN 56716.

November 11

Veterans Day Program will be held at the Golden Link Senior Center with a free lunch for veterans at 11 a.m. and a supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for veterans and spouses/significant others. Curbside pickup is available if you sign up by calling the Golden Link at 218-281-3072 by November 9 at 3 p.m. Registration for the veterans lunch and dinner is required.

RiverView Health Limited Addition Gift Shop Holiday Open House will be held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Nov. 11 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 12 with 25% off your entire purchase.

Benedictine Living Community Auxiliary meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at the Irishman's Shanty. New members are welcome.

RiverView Health CPR Class will be held from 6-10 p.m. at the Home Care Building at 721 South Minnesota Street. Cost is free for those not needing certification or $50 for those that do. No walk-ins allowed and masks required. To register call 281-9405.

Crookston Public Library will be closed for staff training.

City Hall will be closed in observance of Veterans Day. City of Crookston garbage collection for Thursday, Nov. 11 will be collected Friday, Nov. 12 with Friday's collection remaining the same.

November 14

Trinity Church Women of the ELCA Drive-Thru Meatball Dinner from 4-6 p.m. at the church parking lot.

November 15

Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.

City of Crookston Hwy 2 Corridor Study Open House will be held from 6-7:30 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.

November 16

Planning Commission will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.

November 19

The Crookston Eagles Auxiliary is having their annual Homemade Pie Sale with orders accepted through Friday, November 19. Apple, pumpkin or pecan pies are $12 each and can be ordered by calling Wanda at 218-280-2796. Pick-up times will be November 21 at 4 p.m., November 22 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles.

In Progress Studio 110 Movie Night will be held from 8-10 p.m. at Studio 110.

November 21

In Progress Studio 110 Holiday Portraits will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Studio 110.

November 22

Crookston Wrestling Club will hold a free two-day Introduction to Wrestling Clinic on November 22 and 23 at the CHS wrestling room. Session 1 for Pre-K-2nd grade will be held from 6-7 p.m. and Session 2 for grades 3-6 will be from 7-8 p.m.

November 23

Crookston Park and Rec youth wrestling registration starts November 23 and sign-ups can be done by visiting http://ckn.mn/register. The cost is $100 and each participant will receive a free pair of shorts with registration. Scholarships are also available at the Crookston Park and Rec Office. Wrestling practices start November 29 and run through February 28, 2022. Practices are Monday and Wednesday nights in the Crookston High School wrestling room with Pre-K -2nd grade from 6-7 p.m. and grades 3-6 from 7-8 p.m.

Crookston Library "Reading by the Red Book Club" will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for adults. Refreshments will be provided and no registration required.

November 25

Crookston’s Annual Free Thanksgiving Dinner will be Thursday, November 25 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cathedral Church which is located at 702 Summit Avenue. It will be a drive-thru with take-out meals only. Call 218-281-5727 to reserve your meal.

November 27

Small Business Saturday shopping and events throughout Crookston including retail sales and the Rotary Club's tree lighting.

November 29

Grandparents Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington School or ages birth to five years old and their grandparents or special adult friends. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

December 17

In Progress Studio 110 will have a Movie Night from 8-10 p.m. at Studio 110.

December 19

In Progress Studio 110 they'll have Holiday Portraits from 1-4 p.m. at Studio 110.

Regular events:

In Progress Studio 110: Tuesdays and Wednesdays through December 15 they'll have open studio time from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays through December 15 they'll have Intro to Adobe Photoshop from 7-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays through December 16 they'll have Video Making Basics from 7-7:45 p.m. Saturdays through December 11 they'll have Digital Kids from 1-3 p.m.

The Crookston License Center is now offering the Class D written test for permits, new state residents, and MN re-instatements. The test is available by appointment with a fee of $10. If you want to schedule an appointment, please call 218-281-5423 or email licensecenter@co.polk.mn.us.

Crookston City Council meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston School Board meets every fourth Monday at 5 p.m. at Crookston High School in the choir/orchestra room.

Polk County Board of Commissioners meet the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of every months at 8 a.m./9:30 a.m./8 a.m. at the Polk County Government Center.

Crookston Public Library Books and Brews book club meet every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill to discuss books and enjoy beverages. All are welcome.

Golden Link Senior Center lunches at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and evening dinners on Thursdays.

The Cove Youth Center for high school students is open Monday-Friday from 4:00-6:30 p.m. with occasional schedule changes. Call ahead to check availability at 218-470-0149.

New Hope Food Shelf is open at the Care and Share building every Monday and Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Call 218-277-000 for more info or to donate.

Crookston ECFE Unplug and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held every first and third Monday through December from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston ECFE Pop In and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held the fourth Saturday of October and November from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston Eagles Club - BAR HOURS: Monday-Wednesday 3:00-10:00, Thursday & Friday 3:00-CLOSE, Saturday 1:00-10:00. Mondays: 5:30-7:00 Burger Night. Thursdays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Fridays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Saturday: 3:00 BINGO.