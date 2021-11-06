The community shows up for Kaylee Acevedo at Eagles fundraiser

Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times

The Crookston community and surrounding area showed up to support Kaylee Acevedo and her family at a fundraiser hosted by Crookston Public Schools held at the Eagles Club Thursday, November 4. Organizers raised thousands of dollars for Kaylee with a taco bar provided by Taco John's Crookston, live and silent auctions, 50/50 raffles and a stage show featuring Crookston police officer and school resource officer Don Rasicot and Crookston High School Industrial Tech teacher Travis Oliver offering to shave their heads onstage for $1,000.

Kaylee continues her recovery at Sanford Hospital in Fargo after being struck by a semi on October 4 in downtown Crookston. Kaylee's family shared with the Times that her recovery is going well.

"Kaylee has been able to leave the ICU and is in a regular room now. Thankfully things are still going well and without complications! She is still at Sanford in Fargo with her mother, Rhonda and stepfather, Jacob. Kaylee has been making progress and is now able to eat foods on her own! She has been talking, cracking jokes, laughing, and enjoying the company of her family, nursing staff, doctors, and fellow kids on the floor. Kaylee has started therapy and using a wheelchair. She was able to be in her wheelchair for close to 2 hours on Thursday. Since she is more mobile, Kaylee was able to go outside and enjoy some fresh air and play with her dog Bugsy! Kaylee has a long road ahead of her but thankfully she is making progress and that is all we can ask for!

The communities surrounding Kaylee and her family are truly amazing! They have been able to raise over $10,000 so far for them! Kaylee and her family are truly speechless. It is so heartwarming to feel the love and support for Kaylee as she continues the road to

recovery! All the prayers, thoughts, and donations that the community is providing for Kaylee Bug and her Family are appreciated more than is expressible! We cannot say thank you enough!"

"If you are able to help in any way, Kaylee and her family greatly appreciate it!

❖ Venmo: Rhonda-Richard-84

❖ CashApp: $turtleluv863

❖ Kaylee Bug Fund at Unity Bank in Red Lake Falls. Call (218)253-2143 for assistance.

PRAYERS ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED, NEEDED, AND APPRECIATED!!"

A longtime Tri-Valley bus driver donates money to have Crookston officer Don Rasicot in handcuffs while he has his head shaved onstage at the Eagles Club during a fundraiser for Kaylee Acevedo
Ann Longtin Oliver shaves her husband Travis' head onstage at the Eagles during the Kaylee fundraiser
Ann Longtin Oliver takes the first shaver swipe of her husband Travis' head onstage at the Eagles after $1,000 was raised for the "stage show" at Kaylee's fundraiser
Art teacher Gary Stegman volunteers to have the rest of his head shaved in handcuffs during Kaylee's fundraiser at the Eagles
Calvin Anderson gets ready to shave Don Rasicot's head onstage at the Eagles during Kaylee's fundraiser
Calvin Anderson shaves a portion of teacher Travis Oliver's beard during Kaylee's fundraiser at the Eagles
Calvin Anderson and Ann Longtin get ready to shave Don Rasicot's head onstage at the Eagles during Kaylee's fundraiser
A view of the crowd at Kaylee's fundraiser up close
A view of the crowd at the Eagles for Kaylee's fundraiser
Crookston Police Officer Don Rasicot gets his head shaved onstage at the Eagles while in handcuffs during Kaylee's fundraiser
Crookston Police Officer Don Rasicot proclaims, "This is for you, Kaylee" after he has his head shaved onstage at the Eagles during Kaylee's fundraiser
Officer Don Rasicot shows off his handcuffs while he gets his head shaved
Haley Voss and teacher Jayne Nesvig won a 50/50 raffle and donated the money back to Kaylee Acevedo during the fundraiser at the Eagles
Haley Voss, left, sells bracelets for Kaylee at the Eagles during the fundraiser Nov. 4
Kids bring up money to keep school para Tina Mason in handcuffs onstage at the Eagles during Kaylee's fundraiser
Crookston Police/School Resource Officer Don Rasicot and Highland Elementary School Principal Chris Trostad auction off an antique fire extinguisher during Kaylee's fundraiser
School para Tina Mason raises money for Kaylee by sitting onstage in handcuffs with donors adding money to the pot to keep her there
Scott Maves shaves Don Rasicot's head during Kaylee's fundraiser
School paras Trisha Fuller and Tina Mason raise money for Kaylee by sitting onstage in handcuffs at the Eagles
Teacher Travis Oliver has his head shaved at the Eagles during Kaylee's fundraiser
Teacher Travis Oliver shows off his partially shaved head during Kaylee's fundraiser at the Eagles
The Valley Fiddlers entertained the crowd at Kaylee's fundraiser
Veronica Knoll accepts her winnings after buying tickets for the 50/50 raffle during Kaylee's fundraiser at the Eagles