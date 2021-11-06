The community shows up for Kaylee Acevedo at Eagles fundraiser

The Crookston community and surrounding area showed up to support Kaylee Acevedo and her family at a fundraiser hosted by Crookston Public Schools held at the Eagles Club Thursday, November 4. Organizers raised thousands of dollars for Kaylee with a taco bar provided by Taco John's Crookston, live and silent auctions, 50/50 raffles and a stage show featuring Crookston police officer and school resource officer Don Rasicot and Crookston High School Industrial Tech teacher Travis Oliver offering to shave their heads onstage for $1,000.

Kaylee continues her recovery at Sanford Hospital in Fargo after being struck by a semi on October 4 in downtown Crookston. Kaylee's family shared with the Times that her recovery is going well.

"Kaylee has been able to leave the ICU and is in a regular room now. Thankfully things are still going well and without complications! She is still at Sanford in Fargo with her mother, Rhonda and stepfather, Jacob. Kaylee has been making progress and is now able to eat foods on her own! She has been talking, cracking jokes, laughing, and enjoying the company of her family, nursing staff, doctors, and fellow kids on the floor. Kaylee has started therapy and using a wheelchair. She was able to be in her wheelchair for close to 2 hours on Thursday. Since she is more mobile, Kaylee was able to go outside and enjoy some fresh air and play with her dog Bugsy! Kaylee has a long road ahead of her but thankfully she is making progress and that is all we can ask for!

The communities surrounding Kaylee and her family are truly amazing! They have been able to raise over $10,000 so far for them! Kaylee and her family are truly speechless. It is so heartwarming to feel the love and support for Kaylee as she continues the road to

recovery! All the prayers, thoughts, and donations that the community is providing for Kaylee Bug and her Family are appreciated more than is expressible! We cannot say thank you enough!"

"If you are able to help in any way, Kaylee and her family greatly appreciate it!

❖ Venmo: Rhonda-Richard-84

❖ CashApp: $turtleluv863

❖ Kaylee Bug Fund at Unity Bank in Red Lake Falls. Call (218)253-2143 for assistance.

PRAYERS ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED, NEEDED, AND APPRECIATED!!"