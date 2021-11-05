Crookston Civil Air Patrol holds Change of Command ceremony

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Composite Squadron NCR-MN-134 Civil Air Patrol Unit had their "Change of Command" ceremony on Sunday, October 31 where Squadron Commander Capt. Lois Kriegh relinquished command to Capt. Dan Morlan.

Capt. Morlan and Capt. Kriegh started the Crookston Composite Squadron NCR-MN-134 11 years ago on November 10, 2010. Capt. Kriegh stated that she knows Capt. Morlan will do amazing things as Commander and has a great vision for the future of the Squadron.

The Crookston Composite Squadron NCR-MN-134 would like to extend their deepest appreciation to Dan Bertils for giving the Squadron a home and allowing us to continue to support our community.