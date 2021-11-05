Civic Music League: Branden & James to perform at CHS Nov. 9

Submitted by Crookston Civic Music League

Crookston Times

"Prepare to be amazed by BRANDEN & JAMES, a powerhouse cello and

vocal duo. Branden & James reinvent pop music in classical form

with powerful vocals and soulful cello. Branden & James are known from

being a finalist in Season 8 of "America’s Got Talent." James Clark

is a featured cellist for Idina Menzel, Olivia Newton John, Shoshana

Bean, and Scott Evan Davis in multiple concerts. Together they have

toured the globe performing their popular productions of “At the

Corner of Symphony and Soul”, “From Bach to Bieber”, and “The

Broadway Covers Project.”

This fun, entertaining evening will take place on Tuesday,

November 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Crookston High School Auditorium.

If you are a music lover of any age in the Crookston area, be sure

to get your membership in the Crookston Civic Music League Concert

Association or buy a ticket at the door by calling Elaine Metzger at

281-2681 or Alvern Wentzel at 281-7873 or Emily Luckow at 281-5907.

Concert admission is by season ticket only.

For rides, call T.H.E. Bus at 218-281-0700.

Concert-goers are reminded to practice safety recommendations.

Wearing masks is recommended for safety.