Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

Crookston Times

November 4

Taco Bar Fundraiser for Kaylee Acevedo will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles Club. There will also be raffles and a silent auction plus freewill donations accepted. For more info, contact Linda Morgan at CHS at 281-2144.

RiverView Health Basic First Aid Class will be held from 6-10 p.m. at the Home Care Building at 721 South Minnesota Street. Cost is $50 which includes book and card. To register, call 281-9405.

CHS Fall Band and Orchestra Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the high school. Pirates Cove will also be selling Pirate clothing.

November 5

In Progress Studio 110 Artist Talk with Xavier Tavera will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. at Studio 110.

November 6

In Progress Studio 110 Portraiture Workshop will be held from 1-5 p.m. at Studio 110.

November 7

In Progress Studio 110 Portraiture Workshop will be held from 12-3 p.m. at Studio 110.

November 9

Crookston Fuel Company annual meeting will be held at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.

Crookston Library "Starting and Sustaining a Small Business" featuring Vertical Malt will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the library. Learn how Vertical Malt turned their small business into a full-scale operation.

Crookston Civic Music League "Branden & James" will perform at 7 p.m. at the CHS Auditorium. Admission is by season ticket only which is $45 for adults and $15 for students. For more info, contact Elaine Metzger at 281-2681 or Alvern Wentzel at 281-7873.

November 11

Veterans Day Program will be held at the Golden Link Senior Center with a free lunch for veterans at 11 a.m. and a supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for veterans and spouses/significant others. Curbside pickup is available if you sign up by calling the Golden Link at 218-281-3072 by November 9 at 3 p.m. Registration for the veterans lunch and dinner is required.

RiverView Auxiliary Collective Goods Book and Gift Fair will be held from 8-5 p.m. November 11 and 12 in conference rooms 1-3. Masks must be worn.

Benedictine Living Community Auxiliary meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center. New members are welcome.

RiverView Health CPR Class will be held from 6-10 p.m. at the Home Care Building at 721 South Minnesota Street. Cost is free for those not needing certification or $50 for those that do. No walk-ins allowed and masks required. To register call 281-9405.

Crookston Public Library will be closed for staff training.

November 14

Trinity Church Drive-Thru Meatball Dinner from 4-6 p.m. at the church parking lot.

November 19

In Progress Studio 110 Movie Night will be held from 8-10 p.m. at Studio 110.

November 21

In Progress Studio 110 Holiday Portraits will be held from 1-4 p.m. at Studio 110.

November 23

Crookston Library "Reading by the Red Book Club" will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. for adults. Refreshments will be provided and no registration required.

November 27

Small Business Saturday shopping and events throughout Crookston including retail sales and the Rotary Club's tree lighting.

November 29

Grandparents Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington School or ages birth to five years old and their grandparents or special adult friends. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

December 17

In Progress Studio 110 will have a Movie Night from 8-10 p.m. at Studio 110.

December 19

In Progress Studio 110 they'll have Holiday Portraits from 1-4 p.m. at Studio 110.

Regular events:

In Progress Studio 110: Tuesdays and Wednesdays through December 15 they'll have open studio time from 6-8 p.m. Tuesdays through December 15 they'll have Intro to Adobe Photoshop from 7-7:45 p.m. Wednesdays through December 16 they'll have Video Making Basics from 7-7:45 p.m. Saturdays through December 11 they'll have Digital Kids from 1-3 p.m.

The Crookston License Center is now offering the Class D written test for permits, new state residents, and MN re-instatements. The test is available by appointment with a fee of $10. If you want to schedule an appointment, please call 218-281-5423 or email licensecenter@co.polk.mn.us.

Crookston City Council meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston School Board meets every fourth Monday at 5 p.m. at Crookston High School in the choir/orchestra room.

Polk County Board of Commissioners meet the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of every months at 8 a.m./9:30 a.m./8 a.m. at the Polk County Government Center.

Crookston Public Library Books and Brews book club meet every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill to discuss books and enjoy beverages. All are welcome.

Golden Link Senior Center lunches at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and evening dinners on Thursdays.

The Cove Youth Center for high school students is open Monday-Friday from 4:00-6:30 p.m. with occasional schedule changes. Call ahead to check availability at 218-470-0149.

New Hope Food Shelf is open at the Care and Share building every Monday and Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Call 218-277-000 for more info or to donate.

Crookston ECFE Unplug and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held every first and third Monday through December from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston ECFE Pop In and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held the fourth Saturday of October and November from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston Eagles Club - BAR HOURS: Monday-Wednesday 3:00-10:00, Thursday & Friday 3:00-CLOSE, Saturday 1:00-10:00. Mondays: 5:30-7:00 Burger Night. Thursdays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Fridays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Saturday: 3:00 BINGO.