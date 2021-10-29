UMN Crookston Torch & Shield event to be held Nov. 3

Submitted by UMN Crookston

The Torch & Shield Award recognizes individuals who have provided leadership and who have aided in the development of the University of Minnesota Crookston, Northwest Research and Outreach Center (NWROC), and Extension. It is the highest award an individual can receive from the campus.

"We are excited to announce this year's recipients, Jason Brantner, the Frank W. Veden Charitable Trust, and Lyle Westrom, Ph.D.” said Chief Development Officer, Brandy Chaffee.

The Torch & Shield Award:

• Honors contributions of significance to higher education, the Crookston campus, and the region

• Recognizes champions of UMN Crookston, NWROC and Extension for their impact on the region through teaching, research, and outreach.

• Distinguish both high profile individuals and those who have been "quiet" contributors to the success of UMN Crookston.

RSVPs are required by Monday, November 1 at noon and can be made by contacting Angelika Huglen at ahuglen@umn.edu or 218-281-8401. Cost is $60 per person. Cocktail or black tie attire is preferred.

Torch & Shield evening information:

5:30 p.m. Program | Kiehle Auditorium

6:30 p.m. Social | Kiehle Rotunda

7:30 p.m. Dinner | Brown Dining Room