Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

Crookston Times

October 28

Stenshoel Houske Funeral Home Open House for Community Resources will be held from 1-4 p.m. Email Christine Meine at christine@stenshoelhouske.com for more info.

Safe Kids Car Seat Check-Up by Altru will be held from 4-5:30 p.m. at Brost Chevrolet.

Crookston Community Theatre "Murder at Sunset Lodge" dinner theatre will be performed at the Eagles Club on October 28, 29 and 30. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and performance at 7:30 p.m. For more info, call Sandy Perkins at 289-2601.

October 29

RiverView Health COVID-19 and Influenza vaccine clinics will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at RiverView. Walk-ins not accepted. For an appointment, call 218-281-9595.

Halloween Party at Scobey's Pub & Grub will have food from 4-9 p.m. and open to all. Kids that come dressed up will get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entree. An adult party begins at 9 p.m. with a DJ, costume contest and more.

October 30

Just for Kix Halloween Show will be held from 1-2 p.m. at UMC Kiehle Auditorium.

Cobblestone Hotel's 3rd Annual Drive Thru Trunk or Treat will be held at 3 p.m. at the hotel. There will be prizes for the best decorated trunk, costume prizes and Halloween music.

Ghost Story Night will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Carnegie Library in Crookston. Children's stories will be told until 7:15 p.m. and local spooky tales will be told from 7:30-8:30 p.m. George French will play the antique pump organ. The event is free and open to the public, and everyone is encouraged to wear a costume. Halloween treats will be provided for kids by the Polk County Historical Society.

October 31

Cathedral Church Drive-Thru Harvest Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Events include fish fry meal to-go, raffles, outdoor children's games and virtual silent auction. Visit www.crookstoncathedral.com for more info or call 218-281-1735.

Crookston High School Leo Club and Crookston Police Department will have a Halloween food drive from 4-7 p.m. at the high school drive-up style. Drop off canned goods for the Care and Share and kids receive a bag of candy. If you're unable to make the event, but would like to donate call Linda Morgan at 218-281-2144 or Darin Selzler at 218-281-3111.

Crookston Eagles Club trick or treat stop from 4-6 p.m. outside the club building at 105 South Broadway for kids to get a Halloween treat bag and show off their costumes. Walk-ups and drive-ups are welcome.

2nd Annual Historic Halloween Candy Hunt will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. downtown Crookston. The DCDP (Downtown Crookston Development Partnership) will have candy stations at historic buildings along with freaky fun facts about some of your favorite places, plus pumpkin carving by the Kiwanis Builders Club and Wahoo Waffles food truck next to True Value. Check the DCDP Facebook page for more info.

Grand Theatre 9th Annual Free Halloween Movie - family movie at 7 p.m., scary movie at 9:30 p.m. Halloween special is $2 Icees and popcorn, plus there will be a costume contest with prizes.

November 1

Crookston High School Winter Sports PAC meeting will be held at the high school.

November 3

CHS Vocal Solo Contest will be held at 12 p.m. at the high school.

"A Night of Hope with Nathan Harmon" will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn. This is a free event with motivational speaker Nathan Harmon with offerings accepted for the families of Esmeralda Fuentes and Kaylee Acevedo.

November 4

Taco Bar Fundraiser for Kaylee Acevedo will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles Club. There will also be raffles and a silent auction plus freewill donations accepted. For more info, contact Linda Morgan at CHS at 281-2144.

CHS Fall Band and Orchestra Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the high school.

November 9

Crookston Fuel Company annual meeting will be held at 12 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.

Crookston Library "Starting and Sustaining a Small Business" featuring Vertical Malt will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the library. Learn how Vertical Malt turned their small business into a full-scale operation.

November 11

Veterans Day Program will be held at the Golden Link Senior Center with a free lunch for veterans at 11 a.m. and a supper from 5:30-6:30 p.m. for veterans and spouses/significant others. Curbside pickup is available if you sign up by calling the Golden Link at 218-281-3072 by November 9 at 3 p.m. Registration for the veterans lunch and dinner is required.

Benedictine Living Community Auxiliary meeting will be held at 11 a.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center. New members are welcome.

Crookston Public Library will be closed for staff training.

November 14

Trinity Church Drive-Thru Meatball Dinner from 4-6 p.m. at the church parking lot.

November 27

Small Business Saturday shopping and events throughout Crookston including retail sales and the Rotary Club's tree lighting.

1st Annual Festival of Giving at the Crookston Inn. This year they'll be raising money for Toys for Tots. More details to come.

November 29

Grandparents Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington School or ages birth to five years old and their grandparents or special adult friends. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Regular events:

The Crookston License Center is now offering the Class D written test for permits, new state residents, and MN re-instatements. The test is available by appointment with a fee of $10. If you want to schedule an appointment, please call 218-281-5423 or email licensecenter@co.polk.mn.us.

Crookston City Council meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston School Board meets every fourth Monday at 5 p.m. at Crookston High School in the choir/orchestra room.

Polk County Board of Commissioners meet the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of every months at 8 a.m./9:30 a.m./8 a.m. at the Polk County Government Center.

Crookston Public Library Books and Brews book club meet every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill to discuss books and enjoy beverages. All are welcome.

Golden Link Senior Center lunches at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and evening dinners on Thursdays.

The Cove Youth Center for high school students is open Monday-Friday from 4:00-6:30 p.m. with occasional schedule changes. Call ahead to check availability at 218-470-0149.

New Hope Food Shelf is open at the Care and Share building every Monday and Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Call 218-277-000 for more info or to donate.

Crookston ECFE Unplug and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held every first and third Monday through December from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston ECFE Pop In and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held the fourth Saturday of October and November from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston Eagles Club - BAR HOURS: Monday-Wednesday 3:00-10:00, Thursday & Friday 3:00-CLOSE, Saturday 1:00-10:00. Mondays: 5:30-7:00 Burger Night. Thursdays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Fridays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Saturday: 3:00 BINGO.