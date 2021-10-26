University of Minnesota Crookston Alumni Awards honors seven

Times Report

The University of Minnesota Crookston hosted its annual Alumni Awards Celebration October 22 and honored six alum and one faculty member. The Abbey-Young Alumni Award went to Marshall Johnson (2012) and Outstanding Alumni awards to Mike Gasper (1978), Mandy Uhrich (2005) and Dave Currier (1974.) For the Athletic Hall of Fame, awards went to Cleon Melsa (Faculty Athletic Representative and Assistant Professor for 38 years), Jeanette Stoker Larson (1987 - Trojan volleyball), and Jim Mages (2001 - Golden Eagles football.)