Ghost Story Night at the Carnegie October 30

Submitted by Polk County Historical Society

Crookston Times

The old building may – or may not – be haunted but for one night in October there will be ghostly happenings.

A "Ghost Story Night" will be held on Saturday, October 30, at the Carnegie,

120 North Ash Street in Crookston. Children’s stories will be told from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.; Local and classic ghost stories will be told by local residents from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

To set the mood, George French will play the antique pump organ.

The event is free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume.

Halloween treats for children will be provided by the Polk County Historical Society.