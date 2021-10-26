Ghost Story Night at the Carnegie October 30
Submitted by Polk County Historical Society
Crookston Times
The old building may – or may not – be haunted but for one night in October there will be ghostly happenings.
A "Ghost Story Night" will be held on Saturday, October 30, at the Carnegie,
120 North Ash Street in Crookston. Children’s stories will be told from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.; Local and classic ghost stories will be told by local residents from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To set the mood, George French will play the antique pump organ.
The event is free and open to the public. Everyone is encouraged to wear a costume.
Halloween treats for children will be provided by the Polk County Historical Society.