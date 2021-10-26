Crookston natives in 'Rocky Horror Picture Show - Live' in Grand Forks Oct. 29, 30, 31

Times Report

Crookston Times

"Nine and Numb Entertainment" of Tampa, FL is proud to announce their 18th annual shadow-cast production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show - LIVE! at the Empire Arts Center in downtown Grand Forks, ND. The production will take place on October 29, 30 and 31st at 8 p.m. for general admission and 12 a.m. midnight for adults only at the Empire Arts Center located at 415 DeMers Avenue in Grand Forks. Tickets are $16.25 at the door and are on sale now through the Empire Arts Center website at www.empireartscenter.com.

There are three Crookston natives in the cast including Hallie Cardinal, Brianna Visness and Bethany Newquist. Newquist is performing as Janet Weiss this year with Cardinal and Visness performing as Transylvanians.

"It’s so good to be back." says Kelly Clow, the production's director and producer. "North Dakota has some of the best Rocky fans on Earth and coming back here after what has happened over the past year and a half to do this show is like coming home to see family."

This is Clow's 18th year of producing the annual Halloween event, after a shutdown in production last year due to Covid forced the show to go into hiatus.

"There is an energy here in Grand Forks that is nearly impossible to recreate anywhere else. These fans up here are die hard and they get more and more fun every year to perform for and I'm really excited to bring this back to town. We miss this place.“

The shadow-cast was formed in 2003 after members of the Nine and Numb improv troupe got together to watch the film at parties. “It started as an afterthought.” Clow says of the show's beginnings in Grand Forks. “We never had any intention of making this an annual event, but the response to that first year was so great that I decided to come back again the following Halloween after moving to Florida and eighteen years later, it now has taken on a life of its own.”

The production reaches into the local area each year to use crew members and cast actors – several returning to perform for multiple years in the same role.

“It feels great to finally be doing what I love again. Very excited to reprise my role after having to give up on being able to do it last year.” says Anthony Paradies, who is returning in the role of Dr. Frank N Furter “This year is going to mean so much more.”

Megan Perry is a returning cast member who will be playing the role of Columbia for the first time in four years. “This show has done wonders not just for me feeling comfortable with myself, but for a thousand others. The cast and crew have been extremely kind and I will always be thankful for that.”

The venue asks that fans please keep prohibited items at home. These items include toast, rice, hotdogs, open flame lighters, laser pointers and weapons of any kind. Prop bags with approved items will be available for sale at the venue. Alcohol is also prohibited and any visibly intoxicated patrons will be turned away at the door.