UMN Crookston Blood Drive brings in 39 volunteers

Submitted

Submitted

University of Minnesota Crookston hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on October 6 at the university which helped collect a total of 39 units of blood products for patients in need.

A total of 39 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 36 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on October 6. A total of four donors also came forward to donate Power Red Cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 11 people who volunteered for the first time!

Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Nanette Widseth, who coordinated the drive, and UMC Health Services, SAAC, and GEE which sponsored the blood drive, as well as others who assisted the day of the drive: Marilyn LeBlanc, Judy Dragseth, Kolby Castillo, Brooke Novak, and Sarah Morgan.

"Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only usable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Each day in this region to keep up with patient needs including preemies, surgery patients, accident victims and those battling cancer, 250 volunteer blood donors are needed daily!"

Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at donors.vitalant.org or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test and earn reward points!

Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments, while the blood draw typically taking less than 10 minutes. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health