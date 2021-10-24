'Movie for Kaylee' fills Grand Theatre with supporters

Times Report

A "Movie for Kaylee" was shown Saturday, October 23 at the Grand Theatre with proceeds from concession sales plus donations going to 10-year-old Kaylee Acevedo who was struck by a semi downtown October 4. The Grand Theatre told the Times they made $1,812 on concessions and donations, plus they matched the money raised for a total of $3,624. After the initial sales, owner Brian Moore said additional donations were still coming in.

Kaylee's family and friends have also started a t-shirt fundraiser with "Kaylee Bug" shirts for sale. Costs are $15 for youth t-shirt, $20 for youth long sleeve, $20 adult t-shirt and $25 adult long sleeve. Sign up at https://forms.gle/oitoE8n8QBau6ZjdA or contact Alexia Olson via email at olson.alexia15@gmail.com or call/text 218-280-3426.