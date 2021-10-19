United Way Soup and Chili drive-up event at the Inn deemed a success

Times Report

The United Way of Crookston held their annual Soup and Chili Cookoff drive-up style at the Crookston Inn Tuesday and the non-traditional event was deemed a success. Executive Director Libby Boucher said she and her board were happy to see so many hungry people stop by to pick up their dinner and support the United Way.

"The United Way of Crookston would like to thank the amazing staff and owners of the Crookston Inn for their incredible food and help with our drive up dinner dash," Boucher added. "We can't do events like this without the support of the Crookston community."