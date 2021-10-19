United Way Soup and Chili drive-up event at the Inn deemed a success

Times Report
Crookston Times

The United Way of Crookston held their annual Soup and Chili Cookoff drive-up style at the Crookston Inn Tuesday and the non-traditional event was deemed a success. Executive Director Libby Boucher said she and her board were happy to see so many hungry people stop by to pick up their dinner and support the United Way.

"The United Way of Crookston would like to thank the amazing staff and owners of the Crookston Inn for their incredible food and help with our drive up dinner dash," Boucher added. "We can't do events like this without the support of the Crookston community."

United Way board member Eric Morgan makes a soup and chili delivery outside the Crookston Inn
United Way Executive Director Libby Boucher prepares for the drive-up soup and chili event at the Crookston Inn
Crookston Valley Fiddlers entertained drivers as they picked up their food orders at the Inn
United Way board members Sarah Olmstead and Henry Fischer take orders at the drive-up event at the Inn