Ride for Kaylee raised over $6,700, next fundraiser at the Grand

Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times

The sun was shining for Kaylee Acevedo Saturday, October 16 as motorcycle riders lined up for the fundraiser "Ride for Kaylee" outside Walmart in Crookston. Organizers reported Sunday that $6,737 was raised for Kaylee and her family with the ride registrations, donations collected, Fozzie's bbq meal, and 50/50 raffle, plus the winner of the raffle donated their portion back to Kaylee. The next fundraiser, "Movie for Kaylee" will be at the Grand Theatre Saturday, October 23 at 1 p.m. followed by a November 4 taco bar fundraiser at the Crookston Eagles Club hosted by Crookston Public Schools.

The Ride for Kaylee begins
Ride for Kaylee
Lined up at the registration table
Registration outside the Crookston Walmart where Kaylee's mom works as a Team Lead
Motorcycles that showed up for Kaylee's ride
Some of the motorcycles that showed up for the ride
Classic cars came out for the ride, too.