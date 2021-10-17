Ride for Kaylee raised over $6,700, next fundraiser at the Grand
Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times
The sun was shining for Kaylee Acevedo Saturday, October 16 as motorcycle riders lined up for the fundraiser "Ride for Kaylee" outside Walmart in Crookston. Organizers reported Sunday that $6,737 was raised for Kaylee and her family with the ride registrations, donations collected, Fozzie's bbq meal, and 50/50 raffle, plus the winner of the raffle donated their portion back to Kaylee. The next fundraiser, "Movie for Kaylee" will be at the Grand Theatre Saturday, October 23 at 1 p.m. followed by a November 4 taco bar fundraiser at the Crookston Eagles Club hosted by Crookston Public Schools.