Crookston Community Calendar

Times Report

Crookston Times

October 18

Crookston Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.

ECI and Kids at Castle "Boo Run Run" Costume Run and Family Fun will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Castle Park. Wear your costumes and run through the trails at Castle Park. Family activities and a free book and pumpkin for every child.

UMN Crookston Homecoming Week October 18-24 with UMC Soccer/Alumni Awards Celebration/UMC Hockey Oct. 22, Campus Tour/Class of 1990 Lunch/Teambackers Tailgate/UMC Hockey/Alumni Social Oct. 23, and UMC Soccer Oct. 24. Other events are TBD.

October 19

Crookston Public Schools Early Dismissal at 12:40 p.m.

Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) Board Meeting at 7 a.m. at Valley Tech Park.

Polk County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Government Center.

United Way of Crookston Drive-Up Dinner Dash at the Crookston Inn - a change from their originally planned Soup & Chili Cookoff. The event goes from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and the cost is $10 per meal which includes soup, chili with all the fixings, sides and dessert. Freewill donations also accepted with proceeds going to United Way.

Pirate Volleyball vs Roseau at 7:15 p.m. at the high school.

October 21

Civic Music League event "The Everly Set" will be held at 7 p.m. at the CHS auditorium. Concert admission is by season ticket only - get yours at www.crookstoncivicmusicleague.com. Cost is $45 for adults, $15 for kids. Contact Elaine Metzger at 218-281-2681 for more info.

October 22

UMN Crookston Golden Eagles Hockey home games will be held at the Crookston Sports Center October 22 and 23, October 29 and 30, November 5 and 6, November 19 and 20, December 4 and 5, January 22 and 23, February 18 and 19, and March 4 and 5. Watch the Times and UMN Crookston for game times and more info.

Drawing for Crookston Sports Center reserved parking spots will be held at 1 p.m. Put your name in now for a spot that's good from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022. There are eight spots available at $250 each. Call Parks & Rec at 218-281-1242 for more info or to drop off payment.

October 23

"Movie for Kaylee" event will be held at 1 p.m. at the Grand Theatre where they'll show the movie "Home." All concession sales and donations will go to Kaylee Acevedo and her family, and the Grand Theatre will match all funds raised.

October 25

City of Crookston Fall Clean-Up will be held October 25-29 on your regular garbage day.

Crookston School Board will meet at 5 p.m. at CHS in the choir/orchestra room.

Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers.

October 26

Otter Tail Power Company LED Drive-Thru Christmas Light Pick-Up Event will be held at the Otter Tail building in Crookston from 2:30-6:30 p.m. Bring non-perishable food items or cash donations to benefit the food shelf and in exchange get up to five strings of LED holiday lights. Quantities are limited.

Crookston Library Books and Brews will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill. They'll be discussing "Dog On It" by Spencer Quinn. All are welcome. Appetizers provided by the Friends of the Library.

October 28

Crookston Community Theatre "Murder at Sunset Lodge" dinner theatre will be performed at the Eagles Club on October 28, 29 and 30. Doors open at 6 p.m., dinner at 6:30 p.m. and performance at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $25 though season ticket holders pay $13 for the meal. Tickets are available at the Crookston Eagles Club from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mon-Fri or at Bridge Street Candle Co. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mon-Fri and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sat. For more info, call Sandy Perkins at 289-2601.

CHS Fall Band and Orchestra Concert at 7:30 p.m. at the high school.

October 29

Halloween Party at Scobey's Pub & Grub will have food from 4-9 p.m. and open to all. Kids that come dressed up will get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entree. An adult party begins at 9 p.m. with a DJ, costume contest and more.

October 30

Just for Kix Halloween Show will be held from 1-2 p.m. at UMC Kiehle Auditorium.

Cobblestone Hotel's 3rd Annual Drive Thru Trunk or Treat will be held at 3 p.m. at the hotel. There will be prizes for the best decorated trunk, costume prizes and Halloween music.

October 31

Cathedral Church Drive-Thru Harvest Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Events include fish fry meal to-go, raffles, outdoor children's games and virtual silent auction.

2nd Annual Historic Halloween Candy Hunt will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. downtown Crookston. The DCDP (Downtown Crookston Development Partnership) will have candy stations at historic buildings along with freaky fun facts about some of your favorite places. Watch the Times or DCDP Facebook page for more info.

November 3

"A Night of Hope with Nathan Harmon" will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Crookston Inn. This is a free event with motivational speaker Nathan Harmon.

November 4

Taco Bar Fundraiser for Kaylee Acevedo will be held from 5-8 p.m. at the Crookston Eagles Club. There will also be raffles and a silent auction plus freewill donations accepted. For more info, contact Linda Morgan at CHS at 281-2144.

November 9

Crookston Library "Starting and Sustaining a Small Business" featuring Vertical Malt will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the library. Learn how Vertical Malt turned their small business into a full-scale operation.

November 14

Trinity Church Drive-Thru Meatball Dinner from 4-6 p.m. at the church parking lot.

November 27

Small Business Saturday shopping and events throughout Crookston including retail sales and the Rotary Club's tree lighting.

1st Annual Festival of Giving at the Crookston Inn. This year they'll be raising money for Toys for Tots. More details to come.

November 29

Grandparents Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington School or ages birth to five years old and their grandparents or special adult friends. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Regular events:

The Crookston License Center is now offering the Class D written test for permits, new state residents, and MN re-instatements. The test is available by appointment with a fee of $10. If you want to schedule an appointment, please call 218-281-5423 or email licensecenter@co.polk.mn.us.

Crookston City Council meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston School Board meets every fourth Monday at 5 p.m. at Crookston High School in the choir/orchestra room.

Polk County Board of Commissioners meet the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of every months at 8 a.m./9:30 a.m./8 a.m. at the Polk County Government Center.

Crookston Public Library Books and Brews book club meet every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill to discuss books and enjoy beverages. All are welcome.

Golden Link Senior Center lunches at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and evening dinners on Thursdays.

The Cove Youth Center for high school students is open Monday-Friday from 4:00-6:30 p.m. with occasional schedule changes. Call ahead to check availability at 218-470-0149.

New Hope Food Shelf is open at the Care and Share building every Monday and Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Call 218-277-000 for more info or to donate.

Crookston ECFE Unplug and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held every first and third Monday through December from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston ECFE Pop In and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held the fourth Saturday of October and November from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston Eagles Club - BAR HOURS: Monday-Wednesday 3:00-10:00, Thursday & Friday 3:00-CLOSE, Saturday 1:00-10:00. Mondays: 5:30-7:00 Burger Night. Thursdays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Fridays: 6:30 BINGO (kitchen will serve food). Saturday: 3:00 BINGO.