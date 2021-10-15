Crookston Civic Music League presents 'The Everly Set' October 21 at CHS

Times Report

Crookston Times

The season opener of the 2021-2022 entertainment series by the Crookston Civic Music Leagues starts Thursday, October 21 at 7 p.m. in the Crookston High School auditorium with "The Everly Set."

"Attending the concert season opener is always exciting because the

opening show tends to be a highlight of every season," says the League. "This year is

no exception!"

The Everly Set's performance will remind concert goers of the great history of

the famed brothers.

"In 1957, teenagers Phil and Don Everly released mega-hits "Bye-Bye

Love" and "Wake Up Little Susie", supercharging the vocal sound of Rock

n Roll and unleashing the speaking, brotherly harmony that would

influence The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, The Beach Boys, The

Hollies, Peter, Paul & Mary, Bob Dylan, The Bee Gees, and The Eagles.

Their impact on popular music throughout the 60s and 70s is

immeasurable. Now, six decades later, two highly acclaimed

singer-songwriters have combined forces to become The Everly Set.

They present an honest approximation of the originals."

"Sean Altman (Rockapella founder and "Carmen Sandiego" theme song

composer) and rocker Jack Skuller (winner of the Songwriters Hall of

Fame Holy prize and former Disney radio and record artist) bring the

Everly’s sparkling hits to life with bravado and visual style. An

affectionate humor and deep appreciation of this music and the

brothers Everly are clearly abundant and the basis of The Everly Set."

"Bye, Bye Love", "Wake Up Little Susie", "Cathy’s Clown", "All I Have to do

is Dream", "When Will I Be Loved", "Crying in the Rain", "Bird Dog",

"Claudette", and many more classic hits are on schedule for this

supercharged performance.

If you are a music lover of any age in the Crookston area, be sure to

get your membership in the Crookston Civic Music League Concert

Association or buy a ticket at the door by calling Elaine Metzger at

281-2681 or Alvern Wentzel at 281-7873 or Emily Luckow at 281-5007.

Concert admission is by season ticket only. For rides, call T.H.E. Bus at 218-281-0700.

Concert-goers are reminded to practice safety recommendations. Wearing masks is recommended for safety.