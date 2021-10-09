Crookston Library Books and Brews Oct. 26 at Drafts

Times Report

The Crookston Public Library will host a meeting of the "Books & Brews" Book Club on Tuesday, October 26 at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill in Crookston. The group will discuss "Dog On It" by Spencer Quinn, a humorous mystery featuring a canine narrator and a down-on-his-luck private investigator.

Appetizers are provided by the Friends of the Crookston Public Library; participants are responsible for the cost of their own food and drinks. All are welcome.

The group meets the fourth Tuesday of every other month to discuss books and enjoy beverages.

The Crookston Public Library is a location of Lake Agassiz Regional Library, which is a consolidated LINK Site system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org, and the library’s app, LARL Mobile, is available in the iTunes and Google Play stores for free download.