Ride for Kaylee event to be held October 16

A fundraiser event "Ride for Kaylee" will be held Saturday, October 16 starting with registration at the Crookston Walmart and stops in Red Lake Falls and Gentilly, all to benefit Kaylee Acevedo and her family as she undergoes medical treatment for an accident that caused her to lose her right leg.

On October 4, Kaylee was riding her bicycle in downtown Crookston and while stopped at the sidewalk crosswalk, a semi turned from Robert Street (U.S. Highway 2) onto Broadway, hopped the curb and struck her. Kaylee was dragged more than a block before the semi stopped. She was then transported to RiverView Health and, shortly after, airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo and admitted to the intensive care unit.

Kaylee's family shared that her right leg had to be amputated at the hip, will have upcoming surgeries, and has a long road to recovery.

Kaylee's mom, Rhonda, a recognized Team Lead at Walmart who was often seen to be wearing a yellow cape, will be out of work while her daughter recovers. All funds raised will benefit Kaylee and her family.

Event registration on October 16 will begin at 10 a.m. at the Crookston Walmart and cost is $20 per motorcycle or vehicle. Kickstands go up at 11 a.m. and they will ride to The Other Place bar in Fertile, a TBD location in Red Lake Falls, and the Snow Sled Inn Bar & Grill in Gentilly. A BBQ will be provided by Fozzie's Smokin' BBQ at Highland Park Complex (Ray Ecklund Complex) in Crookston after the ride. There will also be a 50/50 raffle, $20 raffle entry and open donations accepted.

If you cannot join the ride, donations can be sent to Venmo: @Theresa-Alme or Cash App: $theresaalme

For more info about the ride, call Chris at 208-427-4775 or Jason at 605-770-5191.

A benefit account has also been set up for Kaylee and her family at Unity Bank in Red Lake Falls (address: 210 Main Ave N - Red Lake Falls, MN 56750) plus Venmo: Rhonda-Richard-84 or CashApp: $turtleluv863 and please put #KayleeBug in the memo.