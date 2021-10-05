Crookston Fall Clean-Up October 25-29

Times Report

Crookston Times

The City of Crookston announces “Fall Clean-Up Week” that will be held October 25-29, 2021. Pick-up will be made on your regular garbage day ONLY. Pick-up will not be extended after October 29.

Cleanup items should be separated into the following piles: Garbage, clothing, cardboard, etc.; Appliances; Branches and yard waste; Furniture, metal items, demolition, etc. and Tires. Separating these items will greatly assist in the cleanup effort. In awareness of clean up week in Crookston, Polk County Public Health advises to not bring furniture, mattresses, box springs, or bed frames found on the street into your home in order to prevent the spread of bed bugs. http://www.bedbugs.umn.edu/

There will be a compost amnesty for the Fall Clean-Up. Leaves, grass clippings and garden waste WILL NOT have to be put in clear City compost bags for this week ONLY.

As required by State Law, all video display devices (TV’s, computer monitors, etc.) cannot be land filled. Therefore, these items will not be collected during clean-up. These devices may be disposed of at Polk County Environmental Services (Transfer Station).

Branches must be cut in four foot lengths, and be bundled. The City will not collect concrete, batteries, partially full paint cans or other chemicals, and large amounts of demolition debris. (Arrangements for the disposal of these items can be made by contacting Polk County Environmental Services at 281-6445.)

Items should be placed on boulevards no more than 72 hours prior to your collection day.