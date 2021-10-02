e-Race Stigma Community Walk to be held Oct. 9 at CHS

Submitted by Alluma

Crookston Times

We would like to invite the Crookston and surrounding communities to join us for the e-Race Stigma Community Walk on Saturday, October 9, 2021. The event will kick off at the Crookston High School at 10 a.m. The purpose for the event is to provide a space for connection, community healing, and spreading awareness and resources about suicide prevention.

“Our community is hurting. We can see it in our students. And we all want to do something, but we don’t know where to start. This event is meant to bring people together for healing,” said Nicki Martinez, Principal at Crookston High School. “We want to send the message that no one is alone and suicide is not the answer.”

Several groups have partnered to organize this event, including Polk County Social Services, Crookston Public Schools, the H.O.P.E. Coalition, and the University of Minnesota Crookston. Many other local agencies plan to attend and provide resources on the day of the event.

“Working towards the goal of zero suicide isn’t something that will be accomplished by one person or one organization. It is going to take all of us,” said Victoria Ramirez, Disability Services Division Supervisor at Polk County Social Services. “We have such strong community partnerships in Crookston. We’re working together to make sure everyone knows how to get help. The more we talk about it, the more we open the door for people to feel comfortable asking for help when they need it.”

If you’d like more information or want to find out how you can help, please email info@allumacares.org or visit the event page on Facebook.

If you or someone you know is in crisis or needs support, please call our 24/7 Support & Crisis Helpline at 1-800-282-5005 or text MN to 741741.

About Alluma

Alluma is an inclusive Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic based in Crookston, Minnesota. Our story began in 1962 with a vision of building a community-based care system to ensure high-quality access to mental health services in the region. For nearly 60 years, we've provided evidence-based, client-focused care in northwestern Minnesota. Alluma takes an uncommon approach, integrating mental health and substance use care into overall wellbeing. Rooted in research and focused on relationships, we go above and beyond to build capacity in individuals and help clients get connected. We are open for everyone, anytime. Clients, teammates, caregivers, friends and families, and allies. You matter to Alluma, and we're here to help. Get to know us at allumacares.org.