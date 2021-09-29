Celebrate the Young Child event held at Wildwood Park

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Celebrate the Young Child Collaborative held their fall event September 21 and organizers say it was a beautiful evening with over 100 people attending. Event goers were treated to pizza, "Where the Wild Things Are" puppet show and other activities, plus they were given a book to take home.

"Children and parents looked like they were enjoying one of Crookston’s beautiful parks!" said ECFE teacher Gina Gunderson. "THANK YOU to our sponsors for supporting children and families in our community: Thrivent Financial, Crookston Early Childhood Initiative, Early Childhood Summit, Tri Valley Head Start, Polk County Public Health, Crookston Public Library, RiverView Health, and Crookston Public Schools."