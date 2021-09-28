Crookston Fire Department Open House event October 9

Times Report

Crookston Fire Department's annual Open House will be held Saturday October 9 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the fire hall on South Main Street to help kickoff Fire Prevention Week. This year's theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” and Fire Prevention Week will be celebrated October 3-9.

The CFD's event will include:

• Ladder Truck Bucket Rides

• Thermal Imager Demonstrations

• Station & Equipment Tours

• Spray a Fire Hose

• Try on a Set of Firefighting Gear

• Door Prizes

• Refreshments (Hotdogs, Juice, and Chips)

• Sparky the Fire Dog

• Fire Safety Brochures

Plus, sign up for a FREE in-home “Fire Safety Inspection” and meet your Crookston firefighters. Bring the whole family and have a great time at the Fire Hall!