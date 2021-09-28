Crookston Community Theatre 'Murder at Sunset Lodge' cast announced
Times Report
Crookston Times
Crookston Community Theater is pleased to announce the cast for their fall production "Murder at Sunset Lodge" which will be shown October 28, 29 and 30 as a dinner theater. Ticket information will be forthcoming.
Note: "Murder at Sunset Lodge" was written by Crookston native Eric Perkins.
Cast includes:
Dani Johanneson - Mary
Anders Berggren - Greg
Jordan Hasbrouck - Bobby
Aryanna Ostgaard - Julie
Rob Conwell - David Larson
Mike Flipse - Stanley
Gretta Nordgren - Kari
Jon Anderson - Richard
Ashley Rystad - Lodge employee