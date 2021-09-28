Crookston Community Theatre 'Murder at Sunset Lodge' cast announced

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Community Theater is pleased to announce the cast for their fall production "Murder at Sunset Lodge" which will be shown October 28, 29 and 30 as a dinner theater. Ticket information will be forthcoming.

Note: "Murder at Sunset Lodge" was written by Crookston native Eric Perkins.

Cast includes:

Dani Johanneson - Mary

Anders Berggren - Greg

Jordan Hasbrouck - Bobby

Aryanna Ostgaard - Julie

Rob Conwell - David Larson

Mike Flipse - Stanley

Gretta Nordgren - Kari

Jon Anderson - Richard

Ashley Rystad - Lodge employee