Crookston Community Calendar Sept. 29 and on

Times Report

Crookston Times

September 29

Winter coat giveaway will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Care and Share September 29 and 30 and October 1. Enter through the east donation door and one family permitted at a time. Masks are required. Winter gear for all ages on a first come first serve basis. All new or gently used conditions.

September 30

Wesley United Methodist Church Salad Lunch will be held Thursday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Cost is $12 and includes a variety of salads, desserts and beverage.

October 1

UMN Crookston Teambackers Tailgate before the Golden Eagles volleyball game will be held from 4:00-5:45 p.m. Game time is at 6 p.m. Brats, burgers, dogs and refreshments served, free will offering, everyone is welcome. Look for the Teambacker tent, South end of the campus mall, near the North end of the Wellness Center entrance. Can't make it to the game? Watch live online.

October 2

Crookston Library "Starting a Small Business" presentation with Carol Simmons of Real Good Bath & Body from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the library. Learn how Simmons turned her hobby into a successful business. The presentation is free and those interested in creating their own build-a-bath product to take home should contact the library at 218-281-4522 by September 30 to reserve their materials.

Bible Baptist Church Family Fall Festival free event for the public with games, rides, bounce houses, prizes and food from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the church.

October 9

Alluma "E-Race Stigma" Suicide Prevention Walk will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. starting at Crookston High School.

Crookston Fire Department Open House will be held at the South Main Street fire hall from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a variety of activities, hotdog lunch, resources and giveaways.

October 12

2022 Ox Cart Days festival planning meeting will be held at 5 p.m. at Valley Tech Park. If you're interested in joining the committee attend the meeting or email crookstonoxcartdays@gmail.com.

October 17

Rotary and Masonic Lodge Pancake Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lodge on West Robert Street. Pancakes, french toast, sausage, juice and coffee will be served with a free-will offering accepted. Proceeds go toward student scholarships.

October 18

UMN Crookston Homecoming Week October 18-24 with UMC Soccer/Alumni Awards Celebration/UMC Hockey Oct. 22, Campus Tour/Class of 1990 Lunch/Teambackers Tailgate/UMC Hockey/Alumni Social Oct. 23, and UMC Soccer Oct. 24. Other events are TBD.

October 19

United Way of Crookston Soup and Chili Cookoff & Chocolate Extravaganza will be held from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at Crookston High School. Enjoy samples and vote on your favorites. Cost is $5 per person with ages 5 and under free. Freewill donations also accepted with proceeds going to United Way. Pirate volleyball game vs. Roseau will follow.

October 21

Civic Music League event "The Everly Set" will be held at 7 p.m. at the CHS auditorium. Concert admission is by season ticket only - get yours at www.crookstoncivicmusicleague.com. Cost is $45 for adults, $15 for kids. Contact Elaine Metzger at 218-281-2681 for more info.

October 22

UMN Crookston Golden Eagles Hockey home games will be held at the Crookston Sports Center October 22 and 23, October 29 and 30, November 5 and 6, November 19 and 20, December 4 and 5, January 22 and 23, February 18 and 19, and March 4 and 5. Watch the Times and UMN Crookston for game times and more info.

Drawing for Crookston Sports Center reserved parking spots will be held at 1 p.m. Put your name in now for a spot that's good from November 1, 2021 to October 31, 2022. There are eight spots available at $250 each. Call Parks & Rec at 218-281-1242 for more info or to drop off payment.

October 26

Otter Tail Power Company LED Drive-Thru Christmas Light Pick-Up Event will be held at the Otter Tail building in Crookston on October 26. Watch the Times for event time and more info.

October 28

Crookston Community Theatre "Murder at Sunset Lodge" will be performed at the Eagles Club on October 28, 29 and 30. More information will be available.

October 29

Halloween Party at Scobey's Pub & Grub will have food from 4-9 p.m. and open to all. Kids that come dressed up will get a free meal with the purchase of an adult entree. An adult party begins at 9 p.m. with a DJ, costume contest and more.

October 31

2nd Annual Historic Halloween Candy Hunt will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. downtown Crookston. The DCDP (Downtown Crookston Development Partnership) will have candy stations at historic buildings along with freaky fun facts about some of your favorite places. Watch the Times or DCDP Facebook page for more info.

November 9

Crookston Library "Starting and Sustaining a Small Business" featuring Vertical Malt will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at the library. Learn how Vertical Malt turned their small business into a full-scale operation.

November 27

Small Business Saturday shopping and events throughout Crookston including retail sales and the Rotary Club's tree lighting.

1st Annual Festival of Giving at the Crookston Inn. This year they'll be raising money for Toys for Tots. More details to come.

November 29

Grandparents Night from 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Washington School or ages birth to five years old and their grandparents or special adult friends. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Regular events:

Crookston City Council meets every second and fourth Monday at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the Council Chambers.

Crookston School Board meets every fourth Monday at 5 p.m. at Crookston High School in the choir/orchestra room.

Polk County Board of Commissioners meet the first, third and fourth Tuesdays of every months at 8 a.m./9:30 a.m./8 a.m. at the Polk County Government Center.

Crookston Public Library Books and Brews book club meet every fourth Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill to discuss books and enjoy beverages. All are welcome.

Golden Link Senior Center lunches at 12 p.m. Monday through Friday and evening dinners on Thursdays.

The Cove Youth Center for high school students is open Monday-Friday from 4:00-6:30 p.m. with occasional schedule changes. Call ahead to check availability at 218-470-0149.

New Hope Food Shelf is open at the Care and Share building every Monday and Wednesday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. Call 218-277-000 for more info or to donate.

Crookston ECFE Unplug and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held every first and third Monday through December from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.

Crookston ECFE Pop In and Play class for ages birth to five-years-old will be held the fourth Saturday of October and November from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at Washington School. For more info, call the Community Ed office at 218-281-5078.