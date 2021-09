Submitted

Crookston Times

Bible Baptist Church is hosting the Family Fall Festival Saturday, October 2, a free event for the community. All are invited to the church property to enjoy a fun afternoon of games and prizes, hayrides, bounce houses, and other activities.

The Family Fall Festival runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 23928 265th St SW in Crookston. Check biblebaptistcrookston.org or facebook.com/bbccrookston for more details.