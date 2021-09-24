Small Business Development Center class on 'How to Start A Business' set for Sept. 28

Submitted by Michelle Christopherson

Crookston Times

The northwest Small Business Development Center will host a free training class "How to Start A Business" on September 28 at 11:30 a.m. at Valley Technology Park which is located at 510 County Road 71 across from the University of Minnesota Crookston campus.

Registration for the FREE workshop and more information can be accessed by contacting Christine at: 218-281-8318 caanders@crk.umn.edu

Every year thousands of American entrepreneurs start their own small businesses. From tech startups to clothing designers to tutoring services, new companies are started by resourceful people who make the choice to become their own bosses.

“Entrepreneurs who succeed in the long run tend to start businesses with a clear plan of action,” said Christine Anderson, northwest Minnesota Small Business Development Center Consultant. "Starting a company is risky, but many of the pitfalls of a small business startup can be avoided if you have the right approach."

