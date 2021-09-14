Crookston Public Library to host 'Real Good' small business presentation October 2

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Public Library will host a presentation featuring the topic of "Starting a Small Business" on October 2. All are welcome to learn how Crookston business owner Carol Simmons of "Real Good Bath & Body" turned her hobby into a successful business creating natural bath and body products. The presentation will be held Saturday, October 2 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. and is offered free-of-charge plus open to everyone. Those interested in creating their own Build-a-Bath product to take home should contact the library at 218-281-4522 by September 30 to reserve their materials.

About Lake Agassiz Regional Library

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK Sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 833-522-5275 or online at www.larl.org.